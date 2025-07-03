Sports

ICE Deporting Boxing Legend’s Son Over Alleged Cartel Ties

ICED OUT

The champ was detained over a warrant in Mexico, fresh off his fight with influencer Jake Paul.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr poses for a photo at a press conference ahead of his fight against Jake Paul at The Avalon on May 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)
Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Boxing legend Julio César Chávez’s son, Julio César Chávez Jr., has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in connection with alleged cartel ties and an outstanding warrant in Mexico.

Chávez, 39, was taken into custody Thursday in Studio City, California. ICE has already begun proceedings to deport him to Mexico, where he was born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, TMZ reported.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 04: (R-L) Referee Jack Reiss, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. of Mexico and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. of Mexico pose following the WBC World Middleweight Title bout with Sebastian Zbik of Germany at Staples Center on June 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (center) poses with his father, Julio Cesar Chavez, after winning the WBC World Middleweight title. Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Chávez’s warrant stems from alleged ties to organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives in connection with the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, according to Department of Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin.

“It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and COME BACK into our country,” McLaughlin said at a press release announcing Chávez’s arrest.

“Under President Trump, no one is above the law—including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences," McLaughlin added. “The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr from Mexico face the media prior to their fight at Honda Center on June 26, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (right) lost his bout with Jake Paul (left) less than a week before his ICE arrest. Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Chávez, a former WBC Middleweight Champion, is one of multiple-time world champion Julio César’s three children. Chávez’s younger brother is boxer Omar Chávez, 35.

Chávez’s arrest comes less than a week after his match with influencer Jake Paul at Honda Center in Anaheim, where Paul bested him, ESPN reported.

According to DHS, Chávez entered the United States under a B2 tourist visa in August 2023 that expired in 2024. He applied to be a lawful permanent resident in 2024 after marrying a U.S. citizen, who is allegedly affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel “through a prior relationship with the now-deceased son of the infamous cartel leader Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman,” DHS alleged.

