The iconic vocalist from the 1980s R&B band Loose Ends has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for over three months. Jane Eugene, who performed the band’s Billboard R&B No. 1 hits “Hanging’ on a String” and “Slow Down,” among others, has been held at an ICE correctional facility in Kentucky after overstaying her visa. The singer’s representatives told Billboard she was stopped by immigration officers while returning to the U.S. across the Canadian border and brought to a jail in upstate New York before being moved to Kentucky. If deported, she could be banned from the U.S. for 10 years. “As you might imagine, the conditions are taking a huge toll. Jane’s health is rapidly deteriorating,” read a GoFundMe page meant to help Eugene cover the cost of legal fees, “protect her health” while in custody and cover other basic needs. The GoFundMe added that Eugene has lived in the U.S. for decades and “loves America, has made her home here, and wants to fight using every legal remedy available.” As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has garnered 272 donations and raised around $15,620 of its $50,000 goal.