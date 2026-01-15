ICE Detains Billionaire Casino Financier on Remote Island

The New Spy Thriller Series You’re Going to Be Obsessed With
UNDER COVER
Why so serious? That’s the question on TV fans’ minds, given the onslaught of recent series that are so intense, so grim, and, as such, so unfun. Would it kill someone to smile? That’s why the new Peacock spy thriller Ponies is such a welcome change of pace. The new series, which is now streaming, stars Game of Thrones veteran Emilia Clarke and The White Lotus alum Haley Lu Richardson. They play the wives of undercover CIA operatives in Russia in the 1970s. Their husbands, who are being tracked by the KGB, are considered Persons of Interest; they, however, are Persons of No Interest…aka PONIs. That is, until their husbands are killed and they end up playing spygames themselves. The show is flashy, and thanks to the crackling chemistry between Clarke and Richardson and their Odd Couple-esque characters. Click through to Substack for the full breakdown of why Ponies is so much more fun than the other spy thrillers out there.