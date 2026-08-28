ICE Detains Controversial Right-Wing Provocateur

Kanye West’s one-time political chief Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by ICE, records show.

Sources tell TMZ that the far-right Yiannopoulos, 41, was apprehended by ICE at an airport in Louisiana, where West is set to perform Friday night in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.

ICE lists the England-born provocateur as being in custody, but does not say where he is being held.

Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart News editor who has worked with the far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, has been among the most polarizing figures on social media for more than a decade. He worked as an unpaid intern for former MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in June 2022, then was a top adviser during West’s short-lived 2024 presidential campaign.

Milo Yiannopoulos has been a polarizing figure in the United States for over a decade. He was hired by Breitbart in 2014 by then-executive chairman Steve Bannon. Michael Masters/Getty

The Trump-whisperer Laura Loomer took a victory lap over his detainment on Friday.

“I was the first person to report on the fact that Milo was in the US illegally, where he incited violence against President Trump and worked for Marjorie Traitor Greene,” she wrote. “Recently, Candace Owens invited this illegal alien into her home. When Milo called for me to be assassinated, I reported him to ICE and the FBI. I told you all that Milo was an illegal alien.”

She added, “Milo is going to be deported back to the UK, where he can live among the Muslims he has recently chosen to embrace. Today is a great day for America.”