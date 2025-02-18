U.S. News

ICE Driver Torches MAGA’s Wild Theory About Van Fire

UP IN SMOKE

MAGA influencers claimed left-wing protesters were behind an ICE van fire in Philadelphia—but the driver tells a different story.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

ICE van fire in Philadelphia screengrab
Citizen
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsWhite House Claims Elon Musk Isn’t Running DOGE After All
Sean Craig
Culture‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsNYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
entertainmentA White Supremacist Holds an Entire American City Hostage
Jen Yamato
U.S. NewsElon Musk Finds DOGE’s Next Target: Gold Reserves at Fort Knox
Julia Ornedo