ICE Has Released 12 of 16 Babies Held in Detention
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have released 12 out of 16 babies who were being held at a rural Texas detention center, after complaints by advocates over dirty water, limited baby food, and a lack of medical care at the facility. “Every mother I spoke to said that her child was sick in some way,” advocate Katy Murdza told CBS News. The fate of the remaining four infants is unclear. Advocates say many infants lost weight after arriving at the detention center and that medical provisions were inadequate. ICE officials have said detainees are offered “comprehensive medical care,” including “registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.”