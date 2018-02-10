Ice Hockey 2018 Olympics: Full Schedule and How to Watch

Ice Hockey events at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang kick off with women’s group preliminaries on February 10. The men’s will start on February 14.

Eight teams will take part in the women’s preliminaries, while there will be 12 in the men’s. The teams are then divided into groups of four, with each group playing a round-robin series of games to qualify for later rounds of the tournament.

Although their country is officially banned, the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” (a neutral team designation) are Bleacher Report’s favorites to win in the men’s division, given that no American players from the NHL will be present. For those confused about the American roster, FiveThirtyEight has a rundown of who’s playing and what you can expect.

The women’s tournament is perhaps then more heartening to American viewers, where there is the longstanding rivalry between the USA and Canada.

Here’s the ice hockey schedule and how you can tune in.

For the entire Olympic Winter Games schedule, click here.

Full Schedule (Finals Only)

Women’s Tournament:

Preliminaries: Feb. 10 - Feb. 15

Quarterfinals: Feb. 16, 10:10 p.m. ET and Feb. 17, 2:40 a.m ET

Semifinals: Feb. 18, 11:10 p.m. ET and Feb. 19, 7:10 a.m. ET

Bronze Medal Game: Feb. 21, 2:40 a.m. ET

Gold Medal Game: Feb. 21, 11:10 p.m. ET

Men’s Tournament:

Preliminaries: Feb. 14 - 18

Quarterfinals: Feb. 20, 10:10 p.m. ET; Feb. 21, 2:40 a.m. ET; Feb. 21, 7:10 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Feb. 23, 2:40 a.m. ET and Feb. 23, 7:10 a.m. ET

Bronze Medal Game: Feb. 24, 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold Medal Game: Feb. 24, 11:10 p.m. ET

How to Watch on TV

The Olympic Games will all be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across NBC Universal networks. For full detailed TV listings, check out NBCOlympics.com.

Here’s a full schedule of Olympic events.

How to Live Stream

All events will be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.