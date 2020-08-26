CHEAT SHEET
ICE Names Tony Pham, Refugee From Vietnam, as New Acting Director
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced a new acting director Tuesday. Tony Pham, who came to the United States in 1975 as a refugee from Vietnam with his parents and became a citizen a decade later, will take the place of current acting director Matt Albence, who presided over a continuation of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. Pham oversaw a jail in Virginia before joining the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year as a lead prosecutor. “As a seasoned leader with DHS, Tony will ensure ICE continues to safeguard our country’s borders from crime and illegal immigration,” an ICE spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.