ICE Officer Shoots and Kills Man Who Rammed Officers With Car: DHS

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man who resisted arrest and rammed his car into ICE officers Friday morning.

The Department of Homeland Security said the confrontation in the Chicago area was with Silverio Villegas-Gonzales, who did not have legal immigration status. Villegas-Gonzales dragged the officer who ended up shooting him “a significant distance” with his car, according to the DHS.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer,” Tricia McLaughlin, the DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, said in a statement. “Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended.”

The officer, whose identity wasn’t immediately known, suffered multiple injuries but was in stable condition, DHS said.

While the DHS described the shooting as occurring in Chicago, photographs of the crime scene show a fire truck from the suburb of Franklin Park, which is near Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Octavio Jones/REUTERS

The Franklin Park police department referred the Daily Beast to the FBI, which confirmed the shooting took place in that town.

The incident comes days after the Trump administration launched Operation Midway Blitz in the Chicago area in an effort to ramp up immigration enforcement.

“This operation will target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago,” McLaughlin said in a press release at the time, taking aim at Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat who has spoken out against the administration’s hard-line immigration policy.

CHICAGO: a sanctuary city that attracts and protects criminal illegal aliens to the detriment of law-abiding citizens.



In an ICE-led operation, we are here to remove these dangerous public safety threats from American communities. pic.twitter.com/p8G2XFYM18 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) September 8, 2025

“For years, Governor Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians released Tren de Aragua gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers on Chicago’s streets—putting American lives at risk and making Chicago a magnet for criminals," McLaughlin added.