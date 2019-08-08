CHEAT SHEET
Feds Target Mississippi Poultry Factories, Round Up 680 Migrant Workers
More than 600 federal agents took part in coordinated raids of Mississippi poultry factories, apprehending nearly 680 people suspected of being undocumented workers. The New York Times reports that the raids are the largest yet after the Trump administration promised to crack down on illegal immigration. Witnesses inside one of the plants said that federal agents came in and ordered workers to line up before shuttling them onto waiting buses while many expressed concern for their children at home or in daycare. “That’s all our workers—half of the plant!” an unidentified woman told the Times. “I just know it’s messed up because we’ve got to think about the kids and everything. I mean, who’s going to get their kids?” Ali Noorani, head of the advocacy group National Immigration Forum, warned against worksite raids. “The net result will be immigrant workers pushed further underground, families separated and local economies decimated,” he said.