ICE Ready to Respond to Potential Election Day Unrest for First Time Ever: Report
GEARING UP
Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection have been ordered to gear up for potential Election Day unrest in Washington, D.C., NBC News reports. This is the first time that the agency has been called in to help secure federal property in the capital during the election, as Department of Homeland Security agents typically only assist with inauguration security, according to the report. An anonymous ICE official told NBC that they will be working with local police due to the historic nationwide protests and attacks on federal property that occurred this year. “As a law enforcement component under the DHS Protecting American Communities Task Force (PACT), CBP will continue to provide support, as requested, to the Federal Protective Service to protect Federal facilities and property if needed and to local law enforcement partners if requested,” a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection said.