Politics

ICE Prosecutor Revealed to Be Behind White Supremacist Account on X

TELLING ON HIMSELF

An investigation from the Texas Observer found that an ICE attorney in Dallas runs the virulently racist GlomarResponder account.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
The back of an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer wearing a vest that says "POLICE ICE."
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Talks Over Trump as Hannity Blanks President in Awkward Fox Interview
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsMAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsFormer NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee