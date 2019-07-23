CHEAT SHEET
Just 35 People Detained in ICE Raids Targeting Thousands of Migrants Last Week, Says Report
Just 35 people were detained in the highly publicized Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation last week that targeted 2,000 migrants who are living in the United States without documentation, according to The New York Times. President Trump announced the operation ahead of it actually happening, which may have given people enough time to leave their homes to evade arrest—and given advocates time to inform families about their rights, which include not opening the door to ICE agents. The raid targeted 2,105 people who have received final deportation orders. Matthew Albence, acting director of ICE, acknowledged the number of arrests was lower than anticipated. “I don’t know of any other population where people are telling them how to avoid arrest as a result of illegal activity,” he told The New York Times. “It certainly makes it harder for us to effectuate these orders issued. You didn’t hear ICE talking about it before the operation was taking place.”