ICE Raids Targeting Up to 2,000 Families to Start Sunday: Report

President Trump directed immigration officials to commence a multi-day operation to roundup migrant families who have received deportation orders, The Washington Post reports. The “family op,” set to begin this Sunday, will reportedly target up to 2,000 families over several days in 10 cities—including “Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other major immigration destinations[.]” Trump hinted about the raids earlier this week, tweeting that ICE would start the “process of removing the millions of illegal aliens” starting “next week[.]” Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan reportedly urged the White House to conduct a “narrower” roundup operation that would target only 150 families—but the White House, acting ICE Director Mark Morgan, and other immigration officials have reportedly gone around McAleenan. The Department of Homeland Security and the White House did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment.