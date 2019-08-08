CHEAT SHEET
ICE Releases Nearly Half of the 680 People Arrested During Raid
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said Thursday that ICE has released almost half of the 680 people who were arrested this week during a raid of Mississippi poultry factories. It was the largest immigration raid in a decade, with more than 600 federal agents participating. In the wake of the raids, relatives, strangers, and school employees scrambled to take care of children whose parents had been arrested. Thirty people were released at the plants where they were arrested for “humanitarian factors,” and 270 others were released after being brought to a military hangar, Cox said. The 270 people who were released have been assigned court dates with federal immigration courts. Officials said they would release migrants under certain conditions, such as if they are pregnant.