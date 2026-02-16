Ice Rink Shooting at Boys’ Hockey Game Leaves 2 Dead
A high school hockey game in Rhode Island turned into a nightmare Monday afternoon after a shooting at an ice rink left two people dead and four others hospitalized. The violence erupted at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket during a boys’ matchup between Coventry and Blackstone Valley, according to WPRI. One of the deceased was identified as the shooter. Panic spilled beyond the rink as terrified witnesses fled the scene, with an employee at a nearby Walgreens calling 911 after people rushed into the store seeking safety, the outlet reported. Authorities have not yet released details on what led to the gunfire, but law enforcement is working together on the matter. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said in a Facebook post that he is monitoring the situation with Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien as local and state authorities investigate. “I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved,” he concluded. The identities of the victims and the condition of those hospitalized have not yet been fully disclosed as the investigation remains ongoing.