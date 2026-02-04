Cheat Sheet
1
UK Edition of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces First Cast
NEW HOME
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.04.26 1:02PM EST 
SNL Cast standing together.
Sky

Saturday Night Live’s across-the-pond iteration announced its inaugural class. Eleven comedians have been named to join SNL UK, which will operate under the same premise as the US show but be tailored for British sensibilities. The newest cast members include the “freshest voices we have,” according to the lead producer of the new show, James Longman. The cast members, first reported by Deadline, are Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young. Longman gave the 11 new cast members a glowing review, adding in a statement, “The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world.” Lorne Michaels, the storied media exec who created SNL in 1975 and has led it ever since, will serve as Executive Producer for its UK edition. The plan to continue the show’s legacy abroad was announced in April 2025 and will air its first episode on March 21 of this year.

Read it at Deadline

2

Ice Sculptors Rebuild Banned Artworks to Protest ICE

SNOW STOPPING THEM
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.04.26 1:53PM EST 
Team USA’s snow sculpture “Call to Arms” was removed from Lowell Park on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
Team USA’s snow sculpture “Call to Arms” was removed from Lowell Park on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Makwa Studio

An ice sculpture disqualified from the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Minneapolis for protesting against ICE has been rebuilt elsewhere in Minnesota. Team USA and their piece, “A Call to Arms,” were axed from last month’s competition for subtly using American Sign Language to spell “ICE Out.” Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce president Robin Anthony-Evenson said at the time the entry “did not comply with the rules,” because “teams must adhere to their original submitted sketch” and “respect cultural and social values, and avoid offensive, controversial, political, or inappropriate themes.” Around the same time, a sculpture in the Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition at the Vulcan Snow Park was modified to remove a whistle and a message saying “ICE OUT MN.” The two teams of artists have since united to create a new design on private land in Lake of the Isles, incorporating elements of both works. The human face includes a panel over its mouth, suggesting it has been censored. One member of the newly-formed team, Heather Friedli, said, “The community takes care of itself, the community said yes, right? And so we’re on a private location (and have) freedom of speech.”

Read it at Twin Cities Pioneer Press

3
Study Solve Century-Old Mystery of ‘Uphill’ River
DEFYING GRAVITY
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.04.26 11:31AM EST 
Green River
The Canyon of Ladore on the Green River cuts through the Uinta Mountains in the Dinosaur National Monument in northern Utah and Colorado. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) VW Pics/VWPics/Universal Images Group vi

For over a century, scientists have puzzled over why the Green River appears to flow “uphill” through the Uinta Mountains in Utah before eventually joining the Colorado River. A new study suggests the answer lies deep beneath the Earth’s surface. A team of geologists led by Adam Smith of the University of Glasgow reports that the river didn’t actually reverse direction; instead, the land beneath it moved. According to the study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research, the root of the Uinta Mountains became unusually dense over millions of years. That extra weight caused part of the mountain’s deep lithospheric root to slowly sink downward into the mantle, pulling the surface of the region lower with it. When the dense root finally detached around two to five million years ago, the mountains began to rise again, but by then, the river had already locked in its seemingly downward course. The result is an optical illusion: a river that looks like it flows uphill, even though gravity was working the same way all along.

Read it at Science Alert

4
HBO Replaces TV Show Star After He Quits Mid-Series
DITCHED
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.04.26 11:34AM EST 
Actor Danny Ramirez.
Actor Danny Ramirez. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The Last of Us has a new actor joining its ranks. Showrunners are recasting the character of Manny after Danny Ramirez’s exit. The actor had to bow out due to unspecified scheduling conflicts. The post-apocalyptic drama planned to feature the character Manny more prominently moving forward. Jorge Lendeborg Jr., best known for his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to replace Ramirez as the character takes on a more central role. The rest of the cast, including Bella Ramsay’s Ellie, remains unchanged. The series follows a society devastated by infections that have turned everyone into the show’s equivalent of zombies, based on a 2013 video game of the same name. The show has been running since 2023 and is currently entering its third season, with some speculating will be its last. HBO president Casey Bloys told Deadline when asked about its end after the forthcoming season, “It certainly seems that way, but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners. So you can ask them.”

Read it at Independent

5
Hollywood Star Shares Gruesome X-Ray Pictures After Surgery
BRUTAL
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.04.26 10:41AM EST 
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum at SiriusXM Studios on October 6, 2025. Cindy Ord/Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Channing Tatum has shown off grim X-rays that detail a mystery shoulder injury he has sustained. The actor revealed he had undergone surgery for a separated shoulder, posting a black-and-white photo from a hospital bed on Instagram. Wearing a hospital cap and gown, he framed the moment as another test. “Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it,” he wrote. Support quickly followed in the comments, including from his girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, who wrote, “Big bad wolf 🤍 we got disss.” Further details came through a series of Instagram Stories. In one image, an X-ray of his upper arm and shoulder showed two broken bones. “Separated shoulder,” he wrote. A follow-up image revealed the aftermath of surgery, with a large screw now holding the bones in place. “Screwed shoulder. Yay,” he captioned the post-surgery scan. The actor did not say how the injury happened, though he is known for performing many of his own stunts. He has previously said he was injured while filming Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December 2026.

Read it at People

6
Flight Descends Into ‘Nightmare’ as Passengers Worship at 40,000 Feet
PRAISE HIM
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 02.04.26 10:09AM EST 
British Airways Airbus A380 Superjumbo passenger aircraft, spotted flying on final approach for landing on London Heathrow Airport runway in the United Kingdom. The double decker wide body airliner is the world's largest jet. The BA A380 airplane has the registration tail number G-XLED and is powered by 4x RR Trent 970 engines. The pictured airplane is arriving from Johannesburg JNB International Airport in South Africa as Flight BA56. British Airways is the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom with main hub at Heathrow Airport, operating a fleet of 244 planes and member of Oneworld aviation alliance group. Since 2011 BA merged with Iberia creating the International Airlines Group IAG, the third largest airline group in the world. September 11, 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Passengers on a British Airways flight from London to Jamaica have sparked online debate after turning part of the journey into what some described as an airborne worship session. Videos circulating on TikTok show travelers singing, clapping and delivering sermons in the cabin, prompting criticism from viewers who found the behavior disruptive. The clips, which have collectively drawn hundreds of thousands of views, were uploaded by passenger Maxine Munroe, 56. She said the impromptu religious gathering began about an hour into the nine-hour trip and continued for roughly two and a half hours. One recording shows a woman standing in the aisle leading songs, while another captures a man preaching until crew members instructed him to sit when seatbelt signs were illuminated. Munroe, a nurse from Croydon, near London, who was travelling to visit family, said the atmosphere felt “like ‘being in church.’” Speaking about the experience, she added: “You will be on flights and people will pray before the flight takes off or if there’s turbulence you might hear somebody pray but not to that scale,” and later reflected, “It was fine while it lasted but it’s got its limit.” While she remained largely patient, many commenters were less forgiving. Reactions included, “Looks a nightmare” and “It’s inconsiderate. I would’ve been so cross.”

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Shark Attack Survivor, 66, Reveals How He Fought Off Predator
CLOSE CALL
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 02.04.26 10:00AM EST 
shark
Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Peter Smith never imagined the final moments of his holiday in Tobago would turn into a fight for his life. The 66-year-old retired IT director was wading waist-deep in calm water last April when a bull shark slammed into his leg and bit down. Realizing he was about to be dragged under, Smith instinctively fought back, repeatedly punching the shark as it attacked his leg, arm, and stomach. Bleeding heavily, he was eventually pulled from the water with the help of nearby friends, who helped fend off the animal and raise the alarm. Smith was rushed to Tobago’s only hospital with severe injuries, including deep lacerations and a large portion of his thigh torn away. As doctors ran out of blood, he was airlifted to Miami, where he underwent dozens of surgeries and began a long recovery that included learning to walk again. Despite the trauma, Smith says he is not afraid of sharks and refuses to let the rare attack define his life.

Read it at The BBC

8
Feds to Release Another Child Picked up by ICE
DE-ICING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.04.26 9:59AM EST 
Elizabeth Zuna
CBS NEWS Minnesota

Federal authorities are releasing a 4th-grader detained by ICE in Minnesota, according to the head of her school district. Colombia Heights superintendent Zena Stenvik said that on Jan. 6, Elizabeth Zuna and her mom were “picked up by ICE on their way to school” and sent to Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas. It is the same district that 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his dad were taken from, and the same detention center that they were sent to before their release at the request of a federal judge on Sunday. “We are filled with joy at the anticipation of the family when Elizabeth’s father can once again be reunited with his daughter and wife,” Stenvik said. Stenvik added that “we do not know the status of Elizabeth’s health at this time,” following a measles outbreak at the facility, which means the timeline for her return is also unknown. A racially motivated bomb scare on Monday led Columbia Heights schools to close on Monday, CBS News reports. Dozens of parents from the school district have been scooped up by ICE, Stenvik said. “We seek the full release of all children and unjustly detained parents from detention centers across our country.”

Read it at CBS News

9
Hero Jan. 6 Cop Announces Another Run for Congress
PROTECT AND SERVE
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 02.04.26 10:22AM EST 
Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn
Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn outside of Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn has announced a second run for Congress, launching a campaign in Maryland’s 5th Congressional District. Dunn is seeking the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Democrat. Dunn, who made headlines after defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, previously ran for Congress in 2024 in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District and placed second in the Democratic primary. “A loss did not deter me from wanting to fight and from wanting to serve,” Dunn told The Hill in an interview ahead of his Wednesday announcement, adding that the difference from his previous bid was that “we are actually living in a state where I believe that… a wannabe dictator is attempting to take over.” Hoyer has endorsed Maryland Del. Adrian Boafo in the crowded Democratic contest. Dunn described Boafo as “fantastic” but said he believed the race required “a first responder.” “I believe in this moment we are at a 911 emergency,” Dunn added. Dunn lives outside the district but told The Hill he would relocate to the 5th District if elected.

Read it at The Hill

10
Italy Thwarts Russian Cyberattack Targeting Olympic Sites
FOILED OPERATION
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 02.04.26 10:27AM EST 
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an annual meeting of the Council on Strategic Development and National Projects on December 8, 2025 in Moscow, Russia. Contributor/Getty Images

Italy foiled a series of cyberattacks targeting government and Olympic sites, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced Wednesday. “These are actions of Russian origin,” Tajani said, according to remarks confirmed by a spokesperson. He said Italian authorities blocked attacks against foreign ministry facilities, including an embassy in Washington, D.C., as well as websites associated with the Winter Olympics and hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The Winter Olympics are set to begin in Italy later this week, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Friday. Russia has been barred from competing at the Winter Olympics amid the Russia-Ukraine war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022. A limited number of Russian athletes are allowed to participate as neutrals. Weeks into his second stint in the White House, President Donald Trump signaled that his administration did not view Russia as a cyber threat to U.S. national security or critical infrastructure, a position some experts warned at the time could increase vulnerability to hacking attacks. In a speech at the UN last February, Liesyl Franz, a State Department cybersecurity official, cited concerns about potential cyberattacks from China and Iran, but did not mention Russia.

Read it at Reuters

