ICE Seizes Ivy League Student in Her Dorm

A student at Columbia University was detained Thuesday morning by federal immigration officers.

Columbia University President Claire Shipman said that “federal agents made misrepresentations to gain entry to the building to search for a ‘missing person.’” The school’s campus has been closed to outsiders since 2024.

The president did not name the student, but School of General Studies Dean Lisa Rosen-Mestch confirmed that the student was Ellie Aghayeva, an undergraduate neuroscience student. She was taken from her dorm room at the school’s New York City campus at 6:30 am.

“It is important to reiterate that all law enforcement agents must have a judicial warrant or judicial subpoena to access non-public areas of the University, including housing, classrooms, and areas requiring CUID swipe access,” Shipman’s statement continued.

“An administrative warrant is not sufficient,” she added.

Aghayeva is a social media influencer with more than 100,000 followers. She posts studying tips and tricks, and other school-related content at the university. Her TikTok account says she is a senior at the university.

The American Association of University Professors said she is an international student on a visa, but did not provide details about her nationality.

She is apart of "StudyTok," an online community that glamorizes studying. Ellie Aghayeva/TikTok

She posted on her Instagram, “Dhs illegally arrested me. Please help”

She posted on her Instagram story about her shocking arrest. @ellharve/Instagram

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reiterated Columbia’s statement about federal agents misrepresenting themselves.

“Let’s be clear about what happened: ICE agents didn’t have the proper warrant, so they lied to gain access to a student’s private residence,” she wrote X. “I’ve proposed a bill that would ban ICE from entering sensitive locations like schools and dorms. Let’s get it passed now.”

Hochul slammed ICE for lying to gain access to the student dorms. @GovKathyHochul/X

New York City comptroller Mark Levine also criticized DHS for the move.

“DHS entered a Columbia U. residential building—without a judicial warrant—and detained a student this a.m. Agents made misleading statements to campus security,” he said in a social media statement. “This is a dangerous escalation. It does nothing to make us safer. I am working with authorities at all levels to get clarity on this disturbing situation.”

In the last few years, Columbia University has been the ire of the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans, who have accused the school of not doing enough to protect Jewish students from discrimination.

Columbia has been closed to outsiders since 2024. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The university reached a $221 million settlement with the administration last year to restore funding that Trump had pulled over alleged violations of federal anti-discrimination laws.

Last year, ICE detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil for over three months over his involvement in the school’s 2024 pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. His detainment was widely criticized by Democrats and free speech advocates.

DHS did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.