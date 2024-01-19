CHEAT SHEET
Ice Spice Accused of Ripping Off Brooklyn Rapper With ‘In Ha Mood’
Ice Spice is being sued for copyright infringement over her 2023 single “In Ha Mood.” The 24-year-old drill artist has been accused of stealing the style, title, lyrics, hook, and tempo from a 2022 song called “In That Mood,” by Brooklyn rapper Duval “D.Chamberz” Chamberlain, and sound-engineer and producer Kenley “Kass the Producer” Carmenate, People reports. They allege that they were not asked for permission to use elements from their song and did not receive credit. In a filing with the Eastern District of New York, they said that “it is simply not reasonable to believe that ‘In Ha Mood’ could have been created without having heard [‘In That Mood’] first.”