So much can happen in a year: Taylor Swift went from Matty Healy’s transient main squeeze to becoming an extremely public ally of Ice Spice, the superstar Bronx rapper Healy disparaged on a dirtbag leftist podcast; now, Ice Spice, who’s on top of the world post-VMAs win for Best New Artist, is weighing in on the controversy that had fans coming for Healy’s neck.

To briefly recap: After Swift broke up with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, she was spotted making out with Healy all over New York City, prompting her fans to dredge up some of his most unsavory comments.

Among these were bon mots dropped during a February appearance on the Adam Friedland podcast. Healy laughed along when the hosts joked that Ice Spice, a Black woman, was a “chubby Chinese lady.”

“When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused,” Spice told Variety in a new story published Thursday.

“Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some shit like that,” Spice continued, “and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care.”

Spice added that she ran into Healy during New York Fashion Week. “I saw him Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course,’” Spice told Variety. “He apologized to me a bunch of times. We’re good.”

Healy is having terrible luck with the girlies lately, but at least Spice was gracious.