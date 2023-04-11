Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced the Joe Alwyn Breakup Is Fake News

Swifties ’round the world were rocked on Saturday by the news that pop star Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years, had reportedly broken up, and that the split was “not dramatic,” according to an anonymous source. Swift is currently in the midst of performing her mega-blockbuster Eras Tour, adding to the level of drama.

Entertainment Tonight broke the story, and People followed up on Monday with quotes from a source close to Swift and Alwyn corroborating the breakup.

But neither Swift, Alwyn, nor their reps have officially confirmed the reports, seemingly leading some mega-fans of Swift to cling to the idea that their favorite pop star and her Conversations With Friends actor beau are still dating.

TikTok content about the news is flooded with commenters insisting the ET report is false, some of whom compare the story to previously debunked pregnancy rumors that surrounded Swift.

Other fans are sure Swift and Alwyn even got married at some point in a super-secret ceremony. “Fully not true,” a source told Page Six today; the couple never wed, and Swift is “100% single.”

This is, of course, the internet, so many histrionic Swiftie posts insisting Taylor and Joe are still together should be read with a heavy dose of irony.

“According to ME, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn didn’t broke up [sic]—They are soulmates. They are still together. They are in a happy relationship. The end,” one tweeter joked.

Entertainment Tonight’s anonymous source told the outlet that “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

“Taylor and Joe haven’t broken up,” @akeylimegreendog posted in a viral TikTok. “He hasn’t been coming to the concerts because he’s too poor to buy a ticket.”

(Astronomical Ticketmaster prices for Swift’s latest tour prompted a series of lawsuits, crashing platforms, and Swiftie outrage. The Eras Tour Ticketmaster debacle served as a prominent example of the concert platform’s overwhelming industry dominance in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in January.)

Some fans, however, seem to be in earnest in the fact that they’re doubtful of a Swift-Alwyn split.

“Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public,” a source discussing the breakup told People.

“She went to him, she told him about her level of fame and how nasty the media is and he told her no, he is not leaving her, and you are now telling me after 7 years this is why he is leaving?” @IMN0TALLT00WELL wrote.

“Maybe. I don’t really know,” @IMN0TALLT00WELL told The Daily Beast when asked if she thought Swift and Alwyn were still together. “I hope they are but if they are not I wish them both the best.”

“Tree has not said anything meaning it’s not confirmed,” another tweeter, whose display name reads TAYLOR AND JOE ARE STILL TOGETHER, wrote Monday, referring to Swift’s longtime publicist Tree Paine. “So shut up.”