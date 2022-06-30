Taylor Swift Has Told Her ‘Inner-Inner Circle’ She’s Secretly Engaged: Report
WEDDING BELLS!
Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Taylor Swift and her British actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, secretly got engaged a few months ago and shared the happy news with only their “inner-inner circle—basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends,” The Sun reports. One of those trusted pals still managed to spill the beans to the tabloid, describing them as “very in love” and intent on holding an ultra-private wedding that is “simple and elegant—like them.” There will be no sign of “any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines,” the unnamed “source close to Joe” added. Swift, 32, and Alwyn, 31, have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. In fact, Swift is apparently so eager to keep the engagement under wraps that she only wears her engagement ring at home, The Sun reports.