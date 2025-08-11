ICE Superman Dean Cain Lashes Out at John Oliver After His On-Air Roasting

MAGA Superman star Dean Cain lashed out at John Oliver after the late-night host said Immigration and Customs Enforcement must be “f---ed” for letting Cain join.

Cain, the actor best known for portraying Superman in the 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, was forced into a response after Oliver’s demolition job on Last Week Tonight.

The British-American host targeted Cain’s filmography, saying that ICE must be desperate if the agency has acquired the star of various low-budget movies, like The Dog Who Saved Christmas, whose star is a dog. “Although, on the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask, because the chances of anyone recognizing him are f---ing zero,” he joked.

The monologue obviously rankled Cain, who commented about the segment on X. “He stole that mask joke from the internet -- and he also laughed hysterically when Trump said he was going to run for President. Case closed,” Cain wrote Sunday evening, adding a defense of his canine-themed films: “And those movies were sweet, by the way!”

🤣 He stole that mask joke from the internet -- and he also laughed hysterically when Trump said he was going to run for President. Case closed. 🤣

(and those movies were sweet, by the way!) https://t.co/9jQqb6h9WM — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 11, 2025

Cain starred in ‘Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’ in the 1990s. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Cain has been wheeled out by the Trump administration to help bolster ICE’s recruitment drive. President Donald J. Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” included upward of $170 billion to hire immigration enforcers, including money to hire 10,000 more officers for ICE.

Cain uploaded a video to X last week announcing he had joined the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration agency. The DHS said the actor will be sworn in as an “honorary ICE officer” imminently.

His decision has caused a backlash, with fellow actor John Leguizamo calling him a “loser.” Oliver also targeted the actor, who has signed up to three different police forces as a reserve officer in the past.

John Oliver went in on Cain for joining ICE. HBO

“You know, there’s an old saying in Hollywood. If all you can get is Dean Cain, you are f---ed!” Oliver quipped on Sunday.

“I’m not saying that ICE isn’t finding people,” Oliver added. “I’m just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of The Dog Who Saved Christmas, The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation, The Dog Who Saved The Holidays, The Dog Who Saved Halloween, The Dog Who Saved Easter, and The Dog Who Saved Summer, maybe you are in trouble. Although on the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask, because the chances of anyone recognizing him are f---ing zero.”

Representatives for Cain and Oliver, as well as the DHS, have been contacted for comment.