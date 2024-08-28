Ice T Claps Back at ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Accusation: ‘What the F Is Woke?’
SAY WHAT?
Ice T shut down accusations Tuesday that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was becoming “woke,” writing on X:“What the F is woke? lol Like I give a F---.” His post quickly went viral, amassing more than 4.4 million views. The rapper and actor, who has played Det. Odafin Tutuola on the show since 2000, responded to a fan’s message on the site asking, “Did they write ‘SVU’ back to normal yet? It started to go woke.” The actor told Variety last year: “When I got the job at ‘SVU,’ Dick Wolf said to me, ‘Ice, you don’t like cops, right?’ I told him that during my criminal past, I didn’t hate cops—they were my opponents. [He asked,] ‘But you admit we need them, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ So, Wolf told me to play the cop that we need. And if I play the cop that we need, I won’t have any problems with it.” Law & Order: SVU’s 26th season is currently in production, with Ice T its longest-serving male cast member.