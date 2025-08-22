Immigrant Population in U.S. Drops by a Staggering 1.4 Million

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Stars Reunite for First Time in 39 Years in New Film
LIFE MOVES PRETTY FAST
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.22.25 10:34AM EDT 
Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, and Alan in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off', 1986.
Paramount Archive Photos/Getty Images

Matthew Broderick, 63, and Alan Ruck, 69, will reunite for the first time on screen in nearly 40 years since they starred in the 1986 John Hughes-directed high school comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The last time the actors worked together, they played best friends Ferris Bueller (Broderick) and Cameron Frye (Ruck), who use Frye’s father’s Ferrari to play hooky. In their next film, The Best Is Yet to Come, they will embark on another road trip, playing two friends who have a bucket list and want to reconnect with one of their estranged sons. The movie is an American adaptation of a 2019 French film, which Jon Turteltaub will direct. Although the actors haven’t co-starred since Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, they have remained friends since they met in the summer of 1984, Ruck told Interview. Ruck credits Broderick with helping him reach stardom with his first major professional role in Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical 1985 play Biloxi Blues. “I think in a previous life you saved me from some horrible death,” the Succession actor told Broderick, who had become the youngest Tony winner for his role in the 1983 theater production of Brighton Beach Memoirs at just 21 years old.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
MAGA Rage Over New Logo Hits Cracker Barrel Hard
THE MARKET SPEAKS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.22.25 10:03AM EDT 
Published 08.22.25 1:35AM EDT 

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel lost $94 million in market value just days after releasing a new logo that has become rage-bait for MAGA. Their stock plummeted on Thursday, according to CBS News, with shares falling over 7 percent to $54.80. The stock fell to a low of $50.27 earlier in the day. In May, the company’s third quarter revenue was $821.1 million. Last year, Cracker Barrel announced a $700 million transformation plan, which included updating the decor at their chain of restaurants, enhancing the menu and keeping core customers while also finding new ones. The plan included refining the brand, although tweaking their trademark logo by removing the elderly man and his barrel has been a divisive move for conservatives, with Donald Trump Jr. posting on X, “WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel??!” The rebranded logo with text only launched on Tuesday. The company stated it was a return to the original text-only logo when the chain launched in 1969. As well as the 658 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states, the company owns 68 Maple Street Biscuit Company stores in 10 states. In June, CEO Julie Massino said tariffs on goods imported for its retail shops would cost the company $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Daily Beast has contacted Cracker Barrel for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

PSA: Lola Blankets Are a Whopping 50% Off Right Now
XMAS IN AUGUST
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 08.21.25 2:39PM EDT 
Lola Blanket Summer Sale
Lola Blankets.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is officially drawing to a close, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are ahead of us. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is hosting its annual ‘Christmas in August’ sale to quell our end-of-summer blues.

Lola Blanket ‘Christmas in August’ Sale
50% Off Site-wide
Shop At Lola Blanket

For a limited time, score a very generous 50 percent off everything site-wide and a $50 gift card with the code AUG50 at checkout. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s the brand’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Immigrant Population in U.S. Drops by a Staggering 1.4 Million

NEW WORLD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.22.25 9:56AM EDT 
Published 08.22.25 9:47AM EDT 
Masked law enforcement officers, including HSI and ICE agents, walk into an immigration court in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., May 21, 2025.
Caitlin O'Hara/Reuters

The total number of immigrants in the U.S. has declined for the first time in decades, according to new analysis from the Pew Research Center. The foreign-born population fell from 53.3 million in January to 51.9 million in June, a drop of 1.4 million people that coincides with Donald Trump’s major deportation push and ICE raids. The workforce shrinkage comes from a combination of forced removals and people leaving in fear, according to Axios. Immigrants made up 19 percent of the U.S. workforce in June, a drop of 1 percentage point compared to the same time last year. The study raises questions about the harm the outflux could have on the economy. January’s 53.3 million was a record high for foreign-born workers. Pew’s analysis was conducted using data from the Census Current Population Survey.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Even Regular Fox News Pundit Fears ‘Woke’ Has Lost All Meaning
BACK TO SLEEP
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.22.25 7:30AM EDT 
Published 08.22.25 6:01AM EDT 
Caroline Downey on CNN’s NewsNight.
CNN

The word “woke” is dead, Fox News pundit and right-wing columnist Caroline Downey said, blaming an overuse of the term. She made the comment during a conversation about the redesign of the restaurant chain Cracker Barrel’s logo, which has sparked outrage in conservative circles and has been branded a woke disappointment. A CNN’s NewsNight panel was discussing a comment from MAGA Rep. Byron Donalds, who raged, “No one asked for this woke rebrand. Make Cracker Barrel Great Again.” Downey, who wrote a July column headlined “The American Eagle Ad Is Not That Deep,” said the value of the word had been eroded by overuse. “Not everything is woke,” she said. “I think we’re abusing the term a little bit too much, where it’s losing its meaning, and that’s really important because some things actually are woke and we should call it like it is.” She added, “However, in this case, from a marketing perspective, if revenues are declining, you’ve got to switch it up, you got to implement a new strategy.”

Read it at Mediaite

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Save Big on Back-to-School Essentials With Levi’s End-of-Summer Sale
TOP OF THE CLASS
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 08.14.25 6:48PM EDT 
A group of students wearing Levi's clothing, sitting on a staircase.
Levi's

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.

Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.

You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.

Baggy Dad Women's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.

501® Original Fit Men's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.

Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

90s Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Ranger Arrested After Bizarre ‘Elaborate Hoax’
CRIED WOLF
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Updated 08.22.25 10:02AM EDT 
Published 08.22.25 1:26AM EDT 
Staunton State Park sign
RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger was arrested Thursday after allegedly making false reports about being stabbed. Callum Heskett, a seasonal ranger at Staunton State Park, is facing multiple charges after claiming on Tuesday that he had been stabbed by an assailant who then fled on foot. The 26-year-old’s report triggered a manhunt that involved SWAT teams, drone units, and aerial support from Colorado State Patrol. As authorities issued alerts that resulted in lockdowns at nearby schools, Heskett was airlifted to hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is still receiving medical care but will be transferred to Jefferson County Jail after he is released. His bond is set at $10,000. Authorities did not share how they determined his report was a hoax, only saying that, “As the investigation progressed, inconsistencies in Heskett’s statements emerged.” The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office added: “That, along with other conflicting and questionable evidence, further raised concerns about the validity of his allegations. After investigators conducted their first interview with Heskett, it became even more clear that his story was flawed and erroneous.” Authorities labeled his story an “elaborate hoax,” according to ABC News, and believe Heskett stabbed himself.

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
‘Old Town Road’ Star Lil Nas X Arrested After Roaming Street Half-Naked
STAR WALKING
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.22.25 10:02AM EDT 
Published 08.21.25 8:47PM EDT 
Lil Nas X at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Lil Nas X at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Rapper Lil Nas X has been arrested and hospitalized for a suspected overdose after an altercation with police who found him walking in Los Angeles wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. The 26-year-old Old Town Road hitmaker, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was walking down Ventura Boulevard in Studio City around 6 a.m Thursday when approached by police. The dual Grammy winner was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after charging at police officers, AP reports. Suspecting a drug overdose, officers took him to a hospital, where he was released and taken to Valley Jail in Van Nuys. There is no update on his condition. TMZ have obtained footage, reportedly taken at 4 a.m Thursday, where the rapper is strutting down the middle of the road, aware he is being filmed, at one point saying “Give me that phone so I can throw it.“ One photo shows the rapper holding an orange traffic cone on his head. This week, Lil Nas X cleared his Instagram account of all previous posts, usually a sign an artist is about to release new music. He posted a handful of new photos to his 10 million followers and one video where he is singing in a white robe and cowboy boots. His last release was March’s single Lean On My Body. The Daily Beast has contacted the LAPD and Lil Nas X’s agents for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Pixar Voice Actor and NASCAR Icon ‘Humpy’ Wheeler Dies at 86
RIDE ON
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Updated 08.22.25 10:01AM EDT 
Published 08.21.25 8:33PM EDT 
Humpy Wheeler
Krista Jasso/Getty Images

NASCAR legend and Charlotte Motor Speedway President H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler has died at the age of 86. In addition to his work in racing, Wheeler’s work at the Charlotte Motor Speedway earned him the notice of Pixar’s John Lasseter, who liked his voice so much that he cast him as Tex in 2006’s Cars and 2017’s Cars 3. His death was confirmed on Thursday with a statement from his family that said he died “peacefully of natural causes yesterday, surrounded by loving family.” Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Wheeler served as president for 33 years, also shared a statement, describing him as “ONE of a kind” and “a promoter’s promoter”, adding that “the motorsports world has lost an icon.” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said of Wheeler that he was a “visionary whose name became synonymous with promotion and innovation in our sport.” “During his decades leading Charlotte Motor Speedway, Humpy transformed the fan experience through his creativity, bold ideas and tireless passion. His efforts helped expand NASCAR’s national footprint, cement Charlotte as a must-visit racing and entertainment complex,” France said.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
CDC Lays Off Violence Prevention Staff Two Weeks After Deadly Shooting at Headquarters
‘IRONY IS DEVASTATING’
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.22.25 10:09AM EDT 
Published 08.21.25 7:20PM EDT 
CDC.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Two weeks after a gunman sprayed more than 100 bullets at the CDC’s headquarters, killing one, the agency is cutting staff who focus on preventing violence. The layoffs at the Division of Violence Prevention, which affect 100 staffers, are part of a broader push initiated on April 1 to purge the public health agency of thousands of employees. The violence prevention group funds research on “community violence, domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and neglect,” sharing findings with states and communities to bolster public safety. A week after the shooting, 50 former employees of the division wrote in a blog post that “the irony is devastating.” “The very experts trained to understand, interrupt and prevent this kind of violence were among those whose jobs were eliminated,” they wrote. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was slow to respond to the Aug. 8 shooting, which killed DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose. The gunman believed that he had been harmed by the COVID vaccine, which RFK Jr. has criticized. The Daily Beast has contacted HHS for comment.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score 53% Off SweetZzz’s Top-Rated Organic Mattress During Its Early Labor Day Sale
CATCHING ZZZS
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.18.25 3:17PM EDT 
Published 08.18.25 3:05PM EDT 
A woman lying down on a SweetZzz Mattress Honey Hybrid Mattress with two pillows. She is wearing cream-colored shirt and pants. The bedside table next to her has a cup of coffee, book, and lamp.
SweetZzz Mattress

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As summer winds down and fall approaches, it’s the perfect time for a seasonal reset—a chance to refresh your home and invest in getting more rest. And what better place to start than with what you spend a third of your life on: a mattress. Now is the ideal time to make an upgrade with SweetZzz Mattress’ early bird Labor Day sale.

Right now, you can save a whopping 53 percent on the brand’s premier Honey Hybrid Mattress in all sizes. The top-rated organic mattress is chiropractor-endorsed for spinal health and pain relief and has earned an impressive 8.7/10 rating from Sleep Foundation.

Honey Hybrid Mattress
Down From $1700
Shop At SweetZzz Mattress$800

Free Shipping

The SweetZzz Mattress is designed with a breathable top layer made with an organic latex that cushions common pressure points like the shoulders, hips, and back—great for both side and combination sleepers. It’s equipped with 1,500 individually-wrapped springs with reinforced edge support that provide long-lasting stability and durability without the heat retention of traditional beds, making it great for hot sleepers.

The best part? Aside from being over half off for a limited time, SweetZzz offers a lifetime warranty, free nationwide shipping with white glove delivery service, and a 100-night risk-free trial. Your ticket to a lifetime of better sleep is right here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Marriott Admits It Allowed ICE to Hold Detainees in One of Its Hotels
ZERO STARS
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.22.25 10:10AM EDT 
Published 08.21.25 4:38PM EDT 
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has accompanied ICE agents on numerous raids this year. Oftentimes, she is the only official who is not concealing their identity with a neck gaiter or mask.
Anadolu via Getty Images

Marriott allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold immigrants in a hotel that it owns in Louisiana, contradicting a 2019 policy not to use its properties as detention facilities. The Marriott-owned Sheraton Four Points in Alexandria, Louisiana, has held people slated for deportation since 2023, The Guardian reported. Marriott did not deny the newspaper’s findings: “Acceptance of business does not indicate support or endorsement of any group or individual,” the company wrote. It also wrote that its hotels “are not designed or intended to serve as detention centers” and that the Alexandria hotel is “operated by a third party.” The company struck a different tone six years ago, when a company spokesperson said that “Marriott has made the decision to decline any requests to use our hotels as detention facilities.” The hotel spotlighted in the Guardian report is close to a major ICE deportation hub. Separate reports have found that ICE deported an Ecuadorian man and his 15-year-old son after the pair were “locked up” for four days in the Sheraton without phone or internet access. An ICE spokesperson called the Guardian report “false” in a statement to the Daily Beast and said that “ICE does not maintain contracts with hotels.”

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Secretly Dated Another Contestant After Divorce
STRUCK GOLD TWICE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.22.25 10:11AM EDT 
Published 08.21.25 4:59PM EDT 
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR - "Finale and After the Final Rose (108)" - After an incredible season of love stories, Jesse Palmer hosts as the emotional conclusion of Gerry Turner's journey plays out in front of a live studio audience and he's joined by his final two women for the first time since filming. THURSDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-10:06 p.m. EST) on ABC. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist pictured.
John Fleenor/John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images

Golden Bachelor contestant Gerry Turner, the first bachelor to participate in The Bachelor spin-off Golden Bachelor, secretly dated another contestant after splitting from ex-wife Theresa Nist, whom he met on the show. Nist, who was married to Turner for three months, revealed on the Wednesday episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that Turner, 74, dated Christina Kempton, who was sent home on week three during the season. “I’m actually the one who suggested he go out with Christina,” Nist revealed, noting his relationship with Kempton lasted six months. Since then, Turner has entered a new relationship with a woman named Lana, and Nist has said she is also dating. The reality TV show, which centers around senior citizens looking for love, ended its first season with Turner marrying Nist, 72, in January 2024. While Turner cited his cancer diagnosis as a factor that strained the relationship, Nist has said that his diagnosis had “zero” weight in their split. Despite their public breakup, Nist said she harbors no ill will toward her ex. “I really am happy for him,” she said. “He found someone that really suits him, and that’s wonderful.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now