Immigrant Population in U.S. Drops by a Staggering 1.4 Million

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Stars Reunite for First Time in 39 Years in New Film
LIFE MOVES PRETTY FAST
Matthew Broderick, 63, and Alan Ruck, 69, will reunite for the first time on screen in nearly 40 years since they starred in the 1986 John Hughes-directed high school comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The last time the actors worked together, they played best friends Ferris Bueller (Broderick) and Cameron Frye (Ruck), who use Frye’s father’s Ferrari to play hooky. In their next film, The Best Is Yet to Come, they will embark on another road trip, playing two friends who have a bucket list and want to reconnect with one of their estranged sons. The movie is an American adaptation of a 2019 French film, which Jon Turteltaub will direct. Although the actors haven’t co-starred since Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, they have remained friends since they met in the summer of 1984, Ruck told Interview. Ruck credits Broderick with helping him reach stardom with his first major professional role in Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical 1985 play Biloxi Blues. “I think in a previous life you saved me from some horrible death,” the Succession actor told Broderick, who had become the youngest Tony winner for his role in the 1983 theater production of Brighton Beach Memoirs at just 21 years old.