ICE Touts New Detention Technique in Bizarre Post

Immigration and Customs Enforcement wasted no time bragging on social media after it hauled away an individual amid tense clashes between federal agents and protesters in Portland.

A bizarre video posted by ICE on Sunday showed a handcuffed person lying face down on a flatbed cart as authorities hauled them away. The clip was set to Chamillionaire’s hit song “Ridin’” that goes, “They see me rollin’/They hatin’.”

“PORTLAND — Refuse to walk? We’ll give you a ride,” the X post read.

An ICE facility in downtown Portland has become the site of nightly skirmishes between federal agents and protesters since President Donald Trump announced that he was deploying troops to the “war-ravaged” blue city.

On Saturday, however, Trump-appointed judge Karin Immergut blocked the deployment of the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, writing that “this is a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law.”

Federal agents and protesters have been facing off at an ICE facility in downtown Portland. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

But the ruling hasn’t stopped MAGA loyalists from celebrating ICE’s wild detention tactic.

“I love this account,” far-right activist Laura Loomer wrote in response to the video.

“LOL! I voted for this,” avid Trumpy influencer Gunther Eagleman said.

Even Florida’s Attorney General chimed in, with James Uthmeier writing: “Florida will never become Portland, but this new technique is noted.”

Other MAGA-friendly X accounts described the video as “incredible content” and said they “can’t stop laughing” about it.

The ICE video was also reposted by the White House account on X.

Across the aisle, social media users raised alarm over the disturbing clip.

“​We have to completely uproot and abolish this agency,” left-leaning advocacy group Debt Collective said of ICE.

“Why is ICE still making propaganda during a government shutdown?” independent journalist Marcy Wheeler, known on social media as emptywheel, wrote.

“The fact that our government is treating people like this is disgusting,” former Democratic campaign staffer Timothy Bellman said. “The fact they are bragging about it makes it so much worse. It’s a choice to do this, and film it, and play music over it, and post it on an official government account.”

ICE and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, have repeatedly caught flak for producing videos that tout their harsh crackdown on immigrants, which are often accompanied by pop culture references.

Last month, Pokémon Company International said the DHS did not seek its permission to use its intellectual property after the agency posted a Pokémon-themed roundup of immigration raids.

MAGA comedian Theo Von also cried foul after the DHS used his audio in another raid montage.

ICE and DHS did not immediately respond to inquiries about the incident in Portland and requests for comment on the consequent backlash.