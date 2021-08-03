Iceberg Wall Collapses at Titanic Museum in Tennessee, Injuring Three
Three people were hospitalized after an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Fox News reports. The museum, which has been open since 2010, opted to close following the accident. No updates have been provided on the condition of those involved nor the cause of the accident, but guests do have the ability to physically touch the iceberg structure, according to the museum’s website. The museum released a statement claiming the facility had preventative measures in place. “We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld,” wrote Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn in a statement on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends.”