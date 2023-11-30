These Merino Wool Thermals Keep You Warm Without Overheating—Save 25% Today
Suit Up
Winter’s icy grips are quickly approaching. Layering is a great way to beat the cold, but can have an unintended effect—overheating. These curated picks from icebreaker are all made with 100% pure merino wool, a luxurious fabric well known for its natural breathability. Right now, icebreaker is running an amazing sale—25% off sitewide. But you need to act fast: this deal ends on Monday (12/4).
These thermals keep you toasty warm without adding unnecessary bulk, and the expert stitching prevents annoyances like friction and hindered movement. Be sure to check out out the men’s version of the top and leggings.
Long Sleeve Roll Neck Thermal Top
Down $55 from original price
Oasis Thermal Leggings
Down $26 from original price
This long-sleeve hoodie works well as an outer or mid-layer (on those extra cold days). It has a snug, close-to-body fit, an ingenious guard to stop the zipper from irritating your chin, and internal pockets for your phone, wallet, and keys. You’ll find the women’s version of this hoodie here.
Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
Down $55 from original price
