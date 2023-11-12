CHEAT SHEET
Iceland Evacuates Residents Amid Earthquakes and Volcano Threat
Iceland authorities worked to evacuate the town of Grindavík after nearly 800 earthquakes were recorded Friday night following a suspected volcanic eruption, prompting fears of magma reaching the city, the Associated Press reported. Iceland had declared a state of emergency and demanded residents leave the coastal town. “Earthquakes may become bigger than those that have already occurred, and this sequence of events could lead to an eruption. However, there are still no signs that the magma is nearing the surface. Its progress is being closely monitored,” Iceland’s Civil Protection Agency said in a statement. “We will face this together and we will not lose heart.”