American Skateboarder and YouTuber Killed in Iceland Plane Crash
R.I.P.
An American skateboarder and YouTuber and three other men were killed when their four-seater plane crashed into a lake last week, Icelandic officials said Monday. The body of influencer and skateboarder Josh Neuman, 22, was found in Lake Thingvallavatn on Sunday, along with those of Belgian influencer Nicola Bellavia, 32; sponsorship manager Tim Alings, 27, and well-known Icelandic pilot, Haraldur Diego, 49. The group, missing since Feb. 3, had been on the flight as part of a content-creation deal with Belgian apparel brand Suspicious Antwerp. The company said in a statement it was “enormously distressed by the news.” Neuman, 22, was best known for his YouTube channel, where he had amassed more than a million subscribers with his skateboarding content. “In his 22 years on this earth, Josh didn’t just live life, he was life, and he lived every day to the fullest extent possible while being kind to everyone,” his family wrote as part of a Monday statement posted to Instagram. “As the world sheds a tear, we should know that he passed doing what he loved, having just experienced the Northern Lights in Iceland for the first time and commenting ‘this is the happiest day of my life.’”