Pilot Sparks Fury After Flying Passenger Jet Just 300 Feet Over Home Town

A veteran pilot has sparked outrage after flying a passenger jet at an alarmingly low altitude over his childhood home during his final commercial flight. The incident occurred on Saturday as an Icelandair flight from Frankfurt to Iceland approached Keflavik International Airport. During descent, the Boeing 757 reportedly dropped to around 300 feet over Vestmannaeyjar, a volcanic archipelago off southern Iceland, where the pilot grew up. Residents said the aircraft passed unusually close to rooftops and treetops, with some reporting loud noise, vibration, and fears the plane was in distress. Icelandair said the pilot carried out the maneuver without authorization and has been reported to the police. Chief flight officer Linda Gunnarsdóttir said the action fell outside standard procedures, calling it “a very serious matter that we will review internally.” The airline said it regrets the disturbance, confirmed that the low-altitude pass was not approved, and said it is believed to have been a personal farewell gesture ahead of retirement.
Prominent conservative podcaster and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is launching a book label. Tucker Carlson Books will operate as an imprint under Skyhorse Publishing with the aim of publishing titles that push back against narratives popular in legacy media, according to the company. A line-up of authors and titles has already been announced, including right-wing activist Milo Yiannopoulos, who will come out with the book Ex-Gay. Russell Brand, who is facing sexual assault charges in the U.K.— which he denies — will publish a book called How To Become a Christian in Seven Days. Carlson said that, though most people don’t read books “because they’re too absorbed in all the other available media,” those who do “tend to be disproportionately influential in policy conversations and conversations about ideas.” The 56-year-old is known to many as both a provocateur and a thought leader on the right. He was widely criticized for hosting white supremacist influencer Nick Fuentes on his podcast for an oftentimes friendly conversation. The new book brand is not Carlson’s first business venture outside his media work. He owns a nicotine pouch company and has started a precious metals venture with business partner Neil Patel. “We have a commitment to businesses that could have flourished in the 1880s: Gold, books,” Patel told the Wall Street Journal.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
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MAGA Podcaster Humiliated While Trying to Defend Trump’s Jesus Cosplay
MAGA podcaster Jack Posobiec has been left humiliated as he desperately tried to defend Donald Trump depicting himself as Jesus Christ. The 79-year-old president has been accused of blasphemy after posting a deranged image on Truth Social comparing himself to Jesus while healing a sick man. Posobiec, a devout Catholic who frequently shares religious messages on social media, apparently took no issue with Trump’s post and mocked those who were outraged. “And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme,” Posobiec wrote to his 3.2 million X followers. However, as noted by the social media platform’s “reader added context” feature, Posobiec has previously blasted a painting depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ, which was hung at The Catholic University of America campus in 2021, as “Blasphemous.” Posobiec, a senior editor at Human Events, didn’t address his hypocrisy and doubled down in his defense of the president by posting: “Waiting for Trump to post himself as Prophet Muhammad.” Posobiec had also shared multiple posts defending Trump as the president launched unhinged attacks on Pope Leo, the head of the Catholic Church, over the weekend.
Former NFL defensive back Chris Payton-Jones died in a head-on car crash in Florida on Saturday night. Authorities said Payton-Jones, 30, was driving a sedan in Alachua County when it collided with a pickup truck, News 4 Jacksonville reported. He was the only person killed. Three others in the truck suffered minor injuries. Payton-Jones played six seasons in the NFL, appearing in 29 games in total for the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded 48 tackles and seven passes defended. A Nebraska product, he later played in the XFL and UFL, most recently with the Seattle Battlehawks in 2024. Off the field, he built a local following in Jacksonville through his Flashflix media company and YouTube channel. “He had so much more to give,” his former high school coach, Patrick Clark, told Action News Jacksonville. Clark remembered him as “honest” and “true-to-himself.” Anthony Becht, another of Payton-Jones’ coaches, said his “heart was broken.”
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Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
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Mark Zuckerberg Cooks Up Dystopian Way to Speak to Staff
Meta is building an artificial intelligence version of its billionaire founder, Mark Zuckerberg, to interact with employees on his behalf, according to the Financial Times. The $1.6 trillion group behind Facebook and Instagram has been developing photorealistic, AI-powered 3D characters that users can interact with in real time, according to four people familiar with the matter. The company is prioritizing a Mark Zuckerberg AI character, three of the people said. Zuckerberg is personally involved in training and testing the animated version of himself, which is being built on his mannerisms, tone, publicly available statements, and his own thinking on company strategy—so that employees “might feel more connected to the founder through interactions with it,” one person said. The character is also being trained on images and his voice. Zuckerberg has been spending five to ten hours a week coding on AI projects and sitting in on technical reviews. If the experiment succeeds, influencers and creators could eventually build their own AI versions. Some staff, already being pushed to adopt AI to streamline internal processes, fear the initiative is a prelude to job cuts.
Three people suffered only minor injuries after a plane crash-landed on a busy road, in what authorities are hailing as a “miracle.” A pilot with more than 40 years of flying experience was forced into an “emergency gear-up landing” in Phoenix around 3:25 p.m. local time on Sunday. Video footage shows the light aircraft, a privately owned Republic RC-3, coming down hard on the road as cars drive past. Photographs following the incident show an elderly gentleman gingerly exiting the dented aircraft. There were three people on board, all of whom suffered minor injuries. “It is 100 percent a miracle,” Phoenix Fire Captain DJ Lee said. Authorities said the plane broke a water main, but no vehicles or buildings were hit. It is unclear what caused the crash landing, but the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. A passerby, meanwhile, couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the plane zooming low just overhead. “I saw an airplane coming four feet above my head,” Carol Sperr said. It comes after another light aircraft ran off the runway at Arizona’s Marana Regional Airport on Wednesday before erupting in flames, killing two occupants, according to KOLD.
No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont announced that he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease “a number of years ago.” “I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease. It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day,” the 58-year-old said in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday. He told fans he’s been “doing really well” and that, since his diagnosis, he’s still been able to play the guitar. He felt the urge to be open about his diagnosis after seeing many others share their health issues on social media. “I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously. And awareness is really important for prevention and for research,” Dumont said. The Grammy-winning guitarist has been part of the Gwen Stefani-fronted ska band No Doubt since 1988 and contributed to their rise in the 1990s. The band retired in 2015 but reunited and is currently scheduled for a 2026 spring residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
A malnourished 9-year-old boy has been rescued by police who were alerted to the “sounds of a child” coming from a van by a concerned neighbor. Officers in the village of Hagenbach, eastern France, found the boy “lying in a fetal position, naked, covered by a blanket on top of a mound of trash and near excrement″ inside a van he had been locked in since 2024, prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. The boy, who was unable to walk after remaining in a seated position for so long, was hospitalized after being rescued on Monday. His father was detained and handed preliminary kidnapping and other charges, according to AP. He told investigators that he had confined his son in the van since November 2024 “to protect him” because his partner wanted to send the boy to a psychiatric hospital, according to Heitz. The prosecutor added that the boy’s medical record showed no psychiatric problems before his disappearance. The boy described “big difficulties” with his father’s partner and said he believed his father was left with “no choice” but to lock him up, according to Heitz. The father’s partner has also been handed preliminary charges, including for failure to help a minor in danger, according to AP.
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With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
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Scandal-Ridden MAGA Star Announces Engagement to 21-Year-Old Girlfriend
Former GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn announced his engagement to 21-year-old Alisya Mata on Saturday. “When in Rome you should propose to your girl,” the one-time North Carolina congressman wrote on an Instagram post about his soon-to-be wife. The photos feature Cawthorn, 30, proposing to Mata in front of the colosseum while parked on a bed of rose petals. “Happiest weekend of my entire life. So thankful to God! When you know, you know. No need to date for years on end without getting married and delaying starting a family,” he added. It’s unclear how long the duo had been together before deciding to tie the knot. Cawthorn was previously married to fitness influencer Cristina Bayardelle for eight months until their divorce in December 2021. They split due to “irreconcilable differences.” The 30-year-old has been embroiled in controversies since his one term in Congress. He alleged, without providing evidence, that his GOP colleagues invited him to orgies, and that they frequently used cocaine. He later said that his claims were “exaggerated.” He has also had multiple run-ins with the law and was arrested last year for failing to appear at a court hearing.
Two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson has described the “harsh” looks-based culture of the 2000s film industry. The 41-year-old appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, and remembered of her 20s: “Women were just pulled apart for how they looked in a way that was socially acceptable at the time.” The star—who is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time—added: “It was tough. There was a lot placed on how women looked. What was offered at that time for women my age, as far as acting roles or opportunities, was much slimmer than it is now.” Johansson began her career as a child star, but celebrated the “much more empowering roles” available to women today. Considering the focus on her looks from a young age, the actress admitted: “You would get really pigeon-holed...” She described: “It would be like the other woman, or the side piece, the bombshell. That was the archetype that was prevalent when I was that age.”