ICE’s Twitter Vanishes, Reappears Due to ‘Technical Glitch’ and Policy Barring Users Under 13

The Twitter account belonging to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement vanished and reappeared Thursday because of a change to the date of the agency’s creation. Twitter’s terms of service prohibit users under 13, and a Twitter spokesperson cited the policy in explaining the disappearance to NBC. The bureau was created in 2003, so why ICE’s birthdate on Twitter changed is unclear, as is who altered it. ICE tweeted after the incident: “We’re back! No hackers, no rogue employees. We had a technical glitch and we appreciate the Twitter team’s help in bringing us back online.”