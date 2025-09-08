Iconic 70s Rock Band Founder and Frontman Dies at 81

A YouTube survival challenge turned into a real-life emergency after a contestant vanished for nearly 18 hours in the Michigan wilderness before being found safe, authorities said. The 36-year-old Californian woman was last seen leaving the show’s base camp around 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 to search for water. When she failed to return, organizers launched their own search before calling police at 5 a.m. the following morning. The coordinated operation unfolded in Pigeon River State Forest in Charlton Township, a sprawling, swampy landscape still scarred by a freak ice storm in March. Michigan State Police deployed canine teams and a helicopter, with Trooper 6 ultimately spotting the missing woman deep in the forest at 10:40 a.m. “Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded … to assist the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office in locating a 36-year-old woman missing from California,” police said on X. “At approximately 10:40 a.m. Trooper 6 located the missing woman and directed the canine units to her. Law enforcement officers and firefighters were able to walk her out of the woods safely.” She endured rain and cold but managed to walk out under her own power. EMS released her with no serious injuries.
Legendary Supertramp co-founder and frontman Rick Davies has died aged 81 after fighting cancer. The British songwriter, who penned “Goodbye Stranger” and “Bloody Well Right,” died at home in Long Island, the band said in a statement announcing his death. The band said, “The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies, after a long illness. Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th. We had the privilege of knowing him, and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies.” The Guardian reports Davies was diagnosed with the bone marrow-attacking multiple myeloma in 2015. Born in Swindon in 1944, he was the only original member still in the band after the other co-founder, Roger Hodgson, left the band in 1983 to pursue a solo career. Disputes about royalties blighted their relationship. In a social media post, the band also paid tribute to Davies for his “warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue.”
What is Donald Trump’s most overused phrase? While he’s fond of “sad,” “beautiful,” “tariffs” and “thank you for attention to this matter,” there’s one sentence the president just keeps on repeating. As far back as 2017, websites were doing supercut reels on Trump’s reliance on the phrase, “Like you’ve never seen before.” Whether it be money, state dinners, or airports like you’ve never seen before, he is in a constant state of promising something unprecedented. Before being elected last year, Trump was stating that groceries had gone up “at levels that nobody’s ever seen before” and spoke about the “Kamala crime wave” that was “going on at levels that nobody has ever seen before.” This year, he’s stopped crime, boosted the military, and the economy like you’ve never seen before. A 2024 search by The Atlantic found Trump had already uttered the phrase “nobody has ever seen before” around 1000 times. He has already used some variation of “like you’ve never seen before” 194 times this year, according to Roll Call Factba.se, which tracks his statements. A new report by the Associated Press states the president’s default hyperbole is no accident. “For extreme responses, everything demands an extreme context,” Brian Ott, a communication professor at Missouri State University said. White House spokesperson Liz Huston told the Associated Press: “Repetition is the key to any good messaging and President Trump is the greatest communicator in the history of American politics.” Roll Call’s Bill Frischling explained the phrase seemed to be a verbal tic for Trump, used only when he is going off-script, as he shies away from it in his social media posts.
Actor Danny Trejo has taken to Instagram to let the world know he is not dead, despite what you may have seen online to the contrary. “Thank you all for your concern but I am very much alive,” the 81-year-old star of Machete, From Dusk to Dawn and Spy Kids wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Someone is spreading fake news.” The rumors gained weight when actor John Leguizamo shared a mock-up of a fake death tribute post on Instagram on Saturday, which had been circulating online from a fake social media site. The traction of the post forced Trejo to shut down the reports. Trejo remains a prolific working actor in movies and TV, appearing in the 2024 films The Night They Came Home and Tim Travers & The Time Traveler’s Paradox. His most recent work has been providing voice-overs for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ninja Turtles, Futurama, Chibiverse and Krapopolis. On August 29, Trejo appeared at a special Los Angeles screening of Machete last month and took part in a pre-screening conversation with screenwriter Álvaro Rodríguez.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eldest son Patrick Schwarzenegger tied the knot to Abby Champion Saturday after postponing the ceremony due to White Lotus. Patrick, 31, who followed in his famous father’s footsteps to become an actor, got married to the model in a luxurious, star-studded ceremony at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Idaho. The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family, including Chris Pratt, who is married to Patrick’s sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Actors Rob Lowe and Jason Isaacs were also in attendance. Patrick and Abby, 28, got engaged in December 2023 after dating for eight years, but had to push back their ceremony due to his filming schedule for White Lotus. Patrick, who appeared on the third season of the show as Saxon Ratliff, recalled the moment on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Finally a year and a half ago, we got engaged, and it was our moment,” he said. “It was this great thing, and about a few days later, I booked White Lotus." Filming the hit HBO show required Patrick to film in Thailand for the next seven months, but the actor said his fiancée did not mind. “She was ecstatic because she’s a huge fan,” he said.
President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Shlossberg announced he is looking into running for Congress in New York on Sunday. Schlossberg, who is a writer and political commentator, shared that he will form an exploratory committee to prepare for the potential campaign. Schlossberg made the announcement via X with the simple message “Hey guys ? have formed an exploratory committee.” The only grandson of the former president also posted a poll on Instagram asking his 703,000 followers if he should run for office, with 91% of voters affirming the decision. The announcement follows the opening of a seat in New York’s 12th congressional district after Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said he would not seek re-election. If Schlossberg enters the race, the 32-year-old will compete alongside non-profit CEO Liam Elkind and state Assemblyman Micah Lasher for the seat. Other names floated include Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, former Rep. Carolyn Maloney and state Assemblyman Alex Bores. Schlossberg, a Harvard graduate and Democratic political commentator, has frequently made headlines for criticizing the public health policies of his Trump-aligned, first cousin once removed, RFK Jr.
Actor Billy Porter will no longer star in Broadway’s Cabaret after falling ill with a “serious case” of sepsis, prompting the show to move up its closing date. While Porter was initially expected to perform as the Emcee in the musical for 13 weeks until Oct. 19, the shows final performance date is now set for Sept. 21. According to an Instagram post, Porter’s role will be replaced by Marty Lauter and David Merino for the final two weeks. “His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule,” the post read. Producer Adam Speers said in a statement that closing the musical earlier than expected was a “painful decision.” “Billy was an extraordinary ‘Emcee’ bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future,” said Speers. 55-year-old Porter, who began his Broadway career since 1991, also revealed in 2021 that he has been battling HIV since his diagnosis in 2007. The Kinky Boots star decided to announce his diagnosis because “shame is destructive - and if not dealt with, it can destroy everything in its path.”
Joe Biden, 82, appears to be on the mend after undergoing skin cancer surgery. The 46th president was photographed leaving Saturday Mass at his local church in Wilmington, Delaware, showing a large scar on his forehead, the New York Post reported. Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery—a common procedure in which thin layers of skin are cut away until no signs of cancer remain, a spokesperson revealed after he was seen sporting a bandage on his head last month. In February 2023, doctors removed a lesion from his chest that was later confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma, a slow-growing and treatable form of cancer. The former president has been facing several health battles in recent months. His office announced in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to his bones after doctors found a nodule on his prostate. His team asserts that the prostate cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the Post reported.
Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter Sunday after she pressed him on his mounting threats of war against U.S. cities. “When you say that, darling, that’s fake news,” he sneered outside the White House in footage aired by Fox News. “Be quiet and listen. You don’t listen, you never listen. That’s why you’re second rate. We’re not going to war—we’re gonna clean up our cities. We’re gonna clean them up so they don’t kill five people every weekend. That’s not war, that’s common sense.” His comments were an about-face from his Truth Social post only the day before, in which he said “Chicago [is] about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” invoking the new moniker he gave the Pentagon. The post had further featured an AI-generated image of the president as one of the characters from Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1979 Vietnam War film, Apocalypse Now, along with helicopters flying over the city and a fire raging behind him.
Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon revealed her “gross” health diagnosis that causes her tongue to shed “in patches.” Asked about the last picture she took on her phone, KcKinnon, 41, said, “I took a photo of my tongue and sent it to an actor friend of mine. We both have the same medical condition. It’s called geographic tongue.” McKinnon, who starred in SNL from 2012 to 2022, described her condition as “gross.” Geographic tongue is also known as benign migratory glossitis, a noncancerous condition that causes smooth, reddish patches on one’s tongue, often resembling land masses on maps, according to the Cleveland Clinic. “We brag about how geographic we are on any given day. Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this in a magazine,” the Barbie star added. Since departing from the iconic sketch comedy series, McKinnon has been involved in a number of different projects, including releasing her second children’s book, Secrets of the Purple Pearl—the latest installment in her book series, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science. The actress also starred in the 2025 film The Roses, which was released in August.