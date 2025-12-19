Iconic ’90s Sitcom Apartment Building Sells for $32M
The West Village apartment building where the characters of Friends famously lived was just sold for a whopping price. 90 Bedford Street in lower Manhattan, where Joey, Rachel, Monica, and Chandler lived in the popular ‘90s sitcom, was sold for $32.7 million to the international investor, JP Real Estate Group Limited. The six-story apartment building was previously bought in February 2024 by Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties for $18.25 million and underwent renovations following the purchase. Since the show’s debut in 1994, the building’s exterior has become almost as recognizable as the show’s famous cast. The 22-unit apartment rests above Little Owl, a Mediterranean restaurant that occupies the building’s street level. Following the 2023 death of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in the sitcom, the building became a memorial site for the late actor, where fans left flowers and other tributes. At the moment, none of the one to four-bedroom units are available to rent, according to StreetEasy.