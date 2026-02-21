Iconic American Salsa Musician Dies at 75

The windswept drama of Wuthering Heights may have star power, but it’s being chased down by an unlikely contender: a basketball-playing goat. Sony Pictures’ animated film Goat is emerging as the box office winner for both films’ second weekend. The star-studded literary adaptation, led by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, debuted at the top for Valentine’s Day weekend. While the gothic drama leans into moody passion and prestige appeal, Goat is showing strong second-weekend numbers by drawing in crowds with family-friendly energy. The animated feature, which stars Stranger Things alums Caleb McLaughlin and David Harbour and NBA star Stephen Curry, follows a young underdog named Will on a mission to shake up the world of basketball. According to Deadline, the feel-good movie pulled in an estimated $15.7 million in its second week, bringing its 10-day domestic total to around $54 million. Meanwhile, Wuthering Heights—the romantic period drama adaptation—earned $14.7 million, keeping it narrowly ahead for total domestic earnings with a roughly $60 million total after the same 10-day stretch.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Animated Animal Tale Races Steamy Romance for Box Office WinPLAY BALLThe highly anticipated ‘Wuthering Heights’ was dethroned by the animated film ‘Goat’.
- 2Russian Woman Found Alive 13 Years After Reported DeadDISAPPEARING ACTMarianna Stupina was attempting to avoid prison time when she disappeared.
Shop with ScoutedThis Whisper Quiet Sex Toy Delivers Next-Level OrgasmsSTRONG AND SILENTSkip the roses this year—Womanizer’s new sex toy delivers something better.
- 3Iconic American Salsa Musician Dies at 75SALSA LEGENDThe Latin musical legend Willie Colón died surrounded by his loved ones.
- 4Olympian Suffers Gruesome Face Injury in Icy Wipeout😱😱😱Speed skater Kamila Sellier was stretchered out after taking a blade to the eye.
Shop with ScoutedBoost Muscle Gains With Momentous’ Creatine SupplementsSTOCK UPThe Vitamin Shoppe is the go-to destination for two of the biggest brands in the health and wellness space.
- 5Legendary Baseball Hall of Famer Dies at 89GAME 7 HEROBill Mazeroski’s World Series walk-off home run is still talked about more than six decades later.
- 6‘Jersey Shore’ Star Reveals Shock Cancer Diagnosis at 38HEALTH WATCHThe reality show legend said she may need to undergo a hysterectomy.
- 7Trump Suck-Up Jeff Bezos Claims Major MilestoneCORPORATE KINGAmazon has officially dethroned Walmart after nearly two decades at No. 1.
- 8Legendary Singer Shuts Down Rumors of a ReunionDO STOP BELIEVIN'He thanked fans for suggesting it.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 9‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged With Murder of WifeHORRIFYINGThe 39-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday.
- 10Mother of Murdoch Media Empire Heirs Dies at 81MEDIA MATRIARCHAnna Murdoch-Mann, the second wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, died at home surrounded by family.
Marianna Stupina, a former Russian government official who was facing jail time for fraud in 2012, was found 13 years after allegedly faking her death. She served as the first deputy to Nikolai Yarovoy, the former Minister of Housing and Communal Services in the Astrakhan region. Facing seven years behind bars, Stupina reportedly enlisted her husband to help her by having him identify another dead body as her and forging a death certificate. To find a dead body she could pass off as herself, Stupina reportedly monitored news reports until a body resembling hers was found. She assumed a new identity and lived in Tatarstan, a Russian republic, until she was found alive. Stupina was discovered after investigators began looking into a double murder connected to the original fraud case. After her husband confessed to their plans, she was taken back into custody and is currently serving her original prison sentence. Authorities are still deliberating on how to address the faked death.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Romance doesn’t have to revolve around roses, dinner reservations, or even another person to feel meaningful. This year, Womanizer invites you to celebrate pleasure, connection, and self-love with a gift designed to be truly unforgettable. Plus, during the retailer’s current sale, you can save up to 60 percent sitewide.
The right toy should feel intuitive and empowering—not intimidating. The Next, Womanizer’s newest release, turns up the heat with the brand’s patented 3D Pleasure Air Technology, delivering contact-free stimulation that mimics the thrill of oral sex without any tired tongues.
Imagine soft, teasing pulses one moment, slowly becoming deeper, more commanding waves the next. With 14 intensity levels to explore, the experience is totally up to you. The Next toy is also engineered with Womanizer’s new Climax Control functionality. It goes beyond adjusting speed and intensity, allowing you to choose the depth of the air waves, with three levels that create a more deliberate—and potentially multi-orgasmic—journey.
The Next is whisper quiet too, running nearly silent without sacrificing power. The sex toy activates only upon contact with skin and slips into standby mode when not in use. And the performance lives up to the promise. In consumer testing, 94 percent of participants reached orgasm, 70 percent reported more intense orgasms, and 80 percent experienced multiple orgasms. Find out what all of the hype is about during Womanizer’s limited-time sale.
Iconic American Salsa Musician Dies at 75
Legendary salsa musician Willie Colón has died at 75, his family announced Saturday. A cause of death has not been disclosed for the Bronx-born trombonist, vocalist, and composer. In a statement shared to Colón’s Facebook page, loved ones said he died surrounded by family and friends, calling him a “beloved husband, father, and renowned musician.” While mourning his loss, they added they are choosing to “rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever.” A towering figure in Latin music, Colón helped shape the sound of modern salsa, with hits like “Oh Qué Será?” and a decades-long career that pushed the genre into new cultural and political territory. His influence earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Recording Academy in 2004. His manager also paid tribute in a post, writing that Colón “didn’t just change salsa; he expanded it, politicized it, clothed it in urban chronicles, and took it to stages where it hadn’t been heard before.” The family thanked supporters for their prayers and asked for privacy as they grieve.
Polish speed skater Kamila Sellier was stretchered out of the Milano Ice Skating Area on Friday after taking a horrifying knock to the face from a rival. In the women’s 1500-meter short-track quarterfinals, American Kristen Santos-Griswold passed Sellier and 14-time gold medallist Arianna Fontana with an illegal lane shift, sending the two women flying. In the clash, Santos-Griswold’s skate slammed into Sellier’s face, just underneath her left eye. The race was halted after the 25-year-old hit the barrier, and medics rushed to her aid. Polish officials have said that her eye is OK, thanks largely to the safety goggles she was wearing, and that the stitches she received should be sufficient while she undergoes further tests at the hospital. The athlete eventually gave a thumbs up to the crowd in the arena, but left a pool of blood on the track. Santos-Griswold was penalized for the maneuver and failed to advance. American Corinne Stoddard took bronze in the event finals while Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li won silver and gold, respectively.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Running on cold brew and sugary energy bars? When your days are packed with deadlines and meals are squeezed in between errands, your nutrition can quietly (and quickly) take the backseat. If you’re looking for simple, low-effort ways to shore up your wellness routine, meet protein goals, and support lean muscle mass, The Vitamin Shoppe has got your back. The retailer is now carrying one of our favorite supplement brands, Momentous.
While the brand offers a slew of vitamins and supplements to help fill in nutritional gaps, Momentous' creatine collection is among its bestsellers. These formulas are backed by rigorous third-party testing, including NSF Certified for Sport credentials. The brand’s creatine powders and gummies are made with Momentous’ proprietary 100 percent Creapure, the most studied form of creatine. The powder is unflavored for easy mixing and supports muscle recovery along with cognitive performance. If you’re ready to get on the creatine bandwagon, Momentous’ formulas are second to none.
Baseball has lost one of its most iconic World Series heroes. Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski, the Pittsburgh Pirates legend behind one of the most famous home runs in MLB history, has died at 89. No cause of death has been announced. The Pirates broke the news on Saturday in a statement on X, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski,” calling him a “beloved member of the Pirates family” who “will be deeply missed.” Mazeroski cemented his legacy in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, when he launched a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to defeat the New York Yankees. Across a 17-year MLB career, the second baseman became synonymous with the Pirates franchise, later earning induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001. Pittsburgh retired his No. 9 jersey in 1987 and featured him in the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2022. Mazeroski is survived by his sons, Darren and David, and four grandchildren.
Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 38, revealed she has been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer—but says she’s grateful it was caught early. The reality star shared the news on TikTok, opening up about undergoing a cone biopsy after dealing with abnormal Pap smear results for the past three to four years. The procedure tests and removes abnormal tissue from the cervix, and Polizzi said doctors confirmed it was adenocarcinoma, a type of cervical cancer. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for,” she said, “but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!” Polizzi credited routine screenings for catching the cancer before it progressed, urging others not to delay care out of fear. “Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go… I just went and did it,” she said. Doctors have already removed the cancerous tissue, and because it was detected early, it had not spread. Still, Polizzi said she’s weighing next steps depending on the upcoming PET scan results. She added that she may opt for a hysterectomy—removing her cervix and uterus while keeping her ovaries—calling it the “smart choice” for her long-term health.
Jeff Bezos just grabbed a new bragging right. Amazon has officially overtaken Walmart as America’s biggest company by annual revenue, according to The Wall Street Journal. Amazon posted $716.9 billion in full-year sales, narrowly edging Walmart’s $713.2 billion and ending the retailer’s 17-year run at the top. Walmart has held the revenue crown since 2009, when it wrested it from Exxon Mobil. For Bezos, it’s a long-awaited flex. His 31-year-old company, which began as an online bookstore, has since ballooned into a cloud computing, AI, advertising, and logistics behemoth. Amazon sales grew 12.4 percent last year—nearly triple Walmart’s 4.7 percent. Recent data cited by the Journal shows Amazon accounts for roughly 9 percent of total U.S. retail spending. Walmart executives reportedly saw the writing on the wall, quietly scrubbing references to being number one from job listings. The crown officially has a new owner.
Legendary Journey frontman Steve Perry has set the record straight on rumors he might be returning to the band. The 77-year-old Californian said on X that he would not be reuniting for a third time, having left once in 1987 and again in 1998. “I’ve been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member said. “While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest. I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.” The “Don’t Stop Believin’” singer added, “Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful.” Grammy-nominee Perry fronted the group during its heyday in the late 1970s and 80s. The band formed in 1973 and is currently comprised of the sole remaining founder, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Todd Jensen.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
A former American Idol hopeful who once gushed on national television about his love for his wife was arrested this week and charged with her murder in Ohio, authorities said. Caleb Flynn, 39, a former music pastor, was taken into custody by Tipp City Police on Thursday. He was booked into the county jail on one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence, police said. Officers found the body of Flynn’s wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, around 2:30 a.m. Monday, after receiving a report of a burglary at the couple’s home in Tipp City. Dispatch logs obtained by WHIO-TV said: “Someone broke into the RP’s house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open.” Police said Ashley Flynn was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Court documents allege he used a 9mm handgun to fatally shoot his wife. During his 2013 American Idol audition for the singing competition’s 12th season, Flynn declared in an interview, “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty.” Flynn appeared in court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court set his bail at $2 million.
Anna Murdoch-Mann, journalist, philanthropist, novelist, and former wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, died Tuesday, aged 81, at her home in Palm Beach, Florida. She was surrounded by family, the New York Post reported. Born Anna Torv in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1944, she emigrated to Australia at the age of nine. After her parents divorced, she raised her younger siblings before launching a reporting career at the Sydney Daily Mirror and later the Sydney Daily Telegraph. She married Rupert Murdoch in 1967 and spent 31 years at his side as he built News Corp into a global media empire. Their split in 1999 drew widespread attention. Reports at the time described the settlement as one of the largest in divorce history, with figures as high as $1.7 billion cited. Murdoch-Mann went on to author three novels and devoted much of her later life to children’s causes, including leadership roles at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Haiti’s Hospital Albert Schweitzer. In 1998, Pope John Paul II made her a Dame of the Order of St. Gregory the Great. She leaves behind her husband, Ashton dePeyster, along with her three children, Lachlan, James, and Elisabeth Murdoch, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.