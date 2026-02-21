Iconic American Salsa Musician Dies at 75

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Animated Animal Tale Races Steamy Romance for Box Office Win
PLAY BALL
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.26 6:06PM EST 
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in 'Wuthering Heights'
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in 'Wuthering Heights' Warner Bros. Pictures

The windswept drama of Wuthering Heights may have star power, but it’s being chased down by an unlikely contender: a basketball-playing goat. Sony Pictures’ animated film Goat is emerging as the box office winner for both films’ second weekend. The star-studded literary adaptation, led by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, debuted at the top for Valentine’s Day weekend. While the gothic drama leans into moody passion and prestige appeal, Goat is showing strong second-weekend numbers by drawing in crowds with family-friendly energy. The animated feature, which stars Stranger Things alums Caleb McLaughlin and David Harbour and NBA star Stephen Curry, follows a young underdog named Will on a mission to shake up the world of basketball. According to Deadline, the feel-good movie pulled in an estimated $15.7 million in its second week, bringing its 10-day domestic total to around $54 million. Meanwhile, Wuthering Heights—the romantic period drama adaptation—earned $14.7 million, keeping it narrowly ahead for total domestic earnings with a roughly $60 million total after the same 10-day stretch.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Russian Woman Found Alive 13 Years After Reported Dead
DISAPPEARING ACT
Daysia Tolentino 

Weekend Reporter

Published 02.21.26 5:34PM EST 
Marianna Stupina was found 13 years after allegedly faking her death.
A former Russian government official was found 13 years after allegedly faking her death. NEXTA/X

Marianna Stupina, a former Russian government official who was facing jail time for fraud in 2012, was found 13 years after allegedly faking her death. She served as the first deputy to Nikolai Yarovoy, the former Minister of Housing and Communal Services in the Astrakhan region. Facing seven years behind bars, Stupina reportedly enlisted her husband to help her by having him identify another dead body as her and forging a death certificate. To find a dead body she could pass off as herself, Stupina reportedly monitored news reports until a body resembling hers was found. She assumed a new identity and lived in Tatarstan, a Russian republic, until she was found alive. Stupina was discovered after investigators began looking into a double murder connected to the original fraud case. After her husband confessed to their plans, she was taken back into custody and is currently serving her original prison sentence. Authorities are still deliberating on how to address the faked death.

Read it at PEOPLE

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Whisper Quiet Sex Toy Will Have You Coming Back for More—Save Up to 60%
STRONG AND SILENT
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.17.26 11:47AM EST 
Published 02.11.26 6:37PM EST 
Womanizer Next air suction sex toy in red and pink resting on a bedside table next to decorative crystal lamp and candle, highlighting its sleek whisper-quiet design for Valentine’s Day
Womanizer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Romance doesn’t have to revolve around roses, dinner reservations, or even another person to feel meaningful. This year, Womanizer invites you to celebrate pleasure, connection, and self-love with a gift designed to be truly unforgettable. Plus, during the retailer’s current sale, you can save up to 60 percent sitewide.

The right toy should feel intuitive and empowering—not intimidating. The Next, Womanizer’s newest release, turns up the heat with the brand’s patented 3D Pleasure Air Technology, delivering contact-free stimulation that mimics the thrill of oral sex without any tired tongues.

Next
Use the code AFF-DAILYBEAST to save 14%
Shop At Womanizer

Imagine soft, teasing pulses one moment, slowly becoming deeper, more commanding waves the next. With 14 intensity levels to explore, the experience is totally up to you. The Next toy is also engineered with Womanizer’s new Climax Control functionality. It goes beyond adjusting speed and intensity, allowing you to choose the depth of the air waves, with three levels that create a more deliberate—and potentially multi-orgasmic—journey.

The Next is whisper quiet too, running nearly silent without sacrificing power. The sex toy activates only upon contact with skin and slips into standby mode when not in use. And the performance lives up to the promise. In consumer testing, 94 percent of participants reached orgasm, 70 percent reported more intense orgasms, and 80 percent experienced multiple orgasms. Find out what all of the hype is about during Womanizer’s limited-time sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Iconic American Salsa Musician Dies at 75

SALSA LEGEND
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.26 5:23PM EST 
Willie Colon
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - NOVEMBER 12: Willie Colon performs in his concert "50 YEARS" at Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot on November 12, 2016 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by GV Cruz/WireImage) Gladys Vega/WireImage

Legendary salsa musician Willie Colón has died at 75, his family announced Saturday. A cause of death has not been disclosed for the Bronx-born trombonist, vocalist, and composer. In a statement shared to Colón’s Facebook page, loved ones said he died surrounded by family and friends, calling him a “beloved husband, father, and renowned musician.” While mourning his loss, they added they are choosing to “rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever.” A towering figure in Latin music, Colón helped shape the sound of modern salsa, with hits like “Oh Qué Será?” and a decades-long career that pushed the genre into new cultural and political territory. His influence earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Recording Academy in 2004. His manager also paid tribute in a post, writing that Colón “didn’t just change salsa; he expanded it, politicized it, clothed it in urban chronicles, and took it to stages where it hadn’t been heard before.” The family thanked supporters for their prayers and asked for privacy as they grieve.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Olympian Suffers Gruesome Face Injury in Icy Wipeout
😱😱😱
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 02.20.26 7:13PM EST 
(R-L) South Korea's Kim Gil-li, Poland's Kamila Sellier, Netherlands' Michelle Velzeboer and USA's Julie Letai compete in the short track speed skating women's 1000m heats during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on February 14, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP via Getty Images)
(R-L) South Korea's Kim Gil-li, Poland's Kamila Sellier, Netherlands' Michelle Velzeboer and USA's Julie Letai compete in the short track speed skating women's 1000m heats during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on February 14, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP via Getty Images) WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

Polish speed skater Kamila Sellier was stretchered out of the Milano Ice Skating Area on Friday after taking a horrifying knock to the face from a rival. In the women’s 1500-meter short-track quarterfinals, American Kristen Santos-Griswold passed Sellier and 14-time gold medallist Arianna Fontana with an illegal lane shift, sending the two women flying. In the clash, Santos-Griswold’s skate slammed into Sellier’s face, just underneath her left eye. The race was halted after the 25-year-old hit the barrier, and medics rushed to her aid. Polish officials have said that her eye is OK, thanks largely to the safety goggles she was wearing, and that the stitches she received should be sufficient while she undergoes further tests at the hospital. The athlete eventually gave a thumbs up to the crowd in the arena, but left a pool of blood on the track. Santos-Griswold was penalized for the maneuver and failed to advance. American Corinne Stoddard took bronze in the event finals while Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li won silver and gold, respectively.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Boost Muscle Gains and Fill Nutritional Gaps With Momentous’ Supplement Lineup
STOCK UP
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.20.26 10:21AM EST 
Published 02.18.26 1:15PM EST 
Smiling woman with braided hair holding a white shaker bottle in front of a blue brick wall.
Yilmaz Akin, Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Running on cold brew and sugary energy bars? When your days are packed with deadlines and meals are squeezed in between errands, your nutrition can quietly (and quickly) take the backseat. If you’re looking for simple, low-effort ways to shore up your wellness routine, meet protein goals, and support lean muscle mass, The Vitamin Shoppe has got your back. The retailer is now carrying one of our favorite supplement brands, Momentous.

Momentous Creatine Powder
See At Vitamin Shoppe

While the brand offers a slew of vitamins and supplements to help fill in nutritional gaps, Momentous' creatine collection is among its bestsellers. These formulas are backed by rigorous third-party testing, including NSF Certified for Sport credentials. The brand’s creatine powders and gummies are made with Momentous’ proprietary 100 percent Creapure, the most studied form of creatine. The powder is unflavored for easy mixing and supports muscle recovery along with cognitive performance. If you’re ready to get on the creatine bandwagon, Momentous’ formulas are second to none.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Legendary Baseball Hall of Famer Dies at 89
GAME 7 HERO
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.26 1:08PM EST 
Bill Mazeroski
PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 03: Bill Mazeroski throws out the first pitch honoring the 1971 World Champion Pittsburgh Pirates before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on September 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Baseball has lost one of its most iconic World Series heroes. Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski, the Pittsburgh Pirates legend behind one of the most famous home runs in MLB history, has died at 89. No cause of death has been announced. The Pirates broke the news on Saturday in a statement on X, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski,” calling him a “beloved member of the Pirates family” who “will be deeply missed.” Mazeroski cemented his legacy in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, when he launched a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to defeat the New York Yankees. Across a 17-year MLB career, the second baseman became synonymous with the Pirates franchise, later earning induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001. Pittsburgh retired his No. 9 jersey in 1987 and featured him in the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2022. Mazeroski is survived by his sons, Darren and David, and four grandchildren.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
‘Jersey Shore’ Star Reveals Shock Cancer Diagnosis at 38
HEALTH WATCH
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.26 10:45AM EST 
Nicole Snooki Polizzi
Snooki at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 38, revealed she has been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer—but says she’s grateful it was caught early. The reality star shared the news on TikTok, opening up about undergoing a cone biopsy after dealing with abnormal Pap smear results for the past three to four years. The procedure tests and removes abnormal tissue from the cervix, and Polizzi said doctors confirmed it was adenocarcinoma, a type of cervical cancer. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for,” she said, “but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!” Polizzi credited routine screenings for catching the cancer before it progressed, urging others not to delay care out of fear. “Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go… I just went and did it,” she said. Doctors have already removed the cancerous tissue, and because it was detected early, it had not spread. Still, Polizzi said she’s weighing next steps depending on the upcoming PET scan results. She added that she may opt for a hysterectomy—removing her cervix and uterus while keeping her ovaries—calling it the “smart choice” for her long-term health.

Read it at NBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Trump Suck-Up Jeff Bezos Claims Major Milestone
CORPORATE KING
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 02.20.26 6:53PM EST 
Jeff Bezos addresses the audience during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019.
Jeff Bezos addresses the audience during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos just grabbed a new bragging right. Amazon has officially overtaken Walmart as America’s biggest company by annual revenue, according to The Wall Street Journal. Amazon posted $716.9 billion in full-year sales, narrowly edging Walmart’s $713.2 billion and ending the retailer’s 17-year run at the top. Walmart has held the revenue crown since 2009, when it wrested it from Exxon Mobil. For Bezos, it’s a long-awaited flex. His 31-year-old company, which began as an online bookstore, has since ballooned into a cloud computing, AI, advertising, and logistics behemoth. Amazon sales grew 12.4 percent last year—nearly triple Walmart’s 4.7 percent. Recent data cited by the Journal shows Amazon accounts for roughly 9 percent of total U.S. retail spending. Walmart executives reportedly saw the writing on the wall, quietly scrubbing references to being number one from job listings. The crown officially has a new owner.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Legendary Singer Shuts Down Rumors of a Reunion
DO STOP BELIEVIN'
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.20.26 6:14AM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: 2017 Inductee Steve Perry of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Legendary Journey frontman Steve Perry has set the record straight on rumors he might be returning to the band. The 77-year-old Californian said on X that he would not be reuniting for a third time, having left once in 1987 and again in 1998. “I’ve been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member said. “While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest. I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.” The “Don’t Stop Believin’” singer added, “Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful.” Grammy-nominee Perry fronted the group during its heyday in the late 1970s and 80s. The band formed in 1973 and is currently comprised of the sole remaining founder, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Todd Jensen.

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 02.12.26 4:23PM EST 
Penetrex pain relief cream
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.

While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
Shop At Amazon

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.

Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged With Murder of Wife
HORRIFYING
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 02.20.26 12:00PM EST 
Caleb Flynn
Caleb Flynn, a former “American Idol” contestant. He was arrested Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife. American Idol

A former American Idol hopeful who once gushed on national television about his love for his wife was arrested this week and charged with her murder in Ohio, authorities said. Caleb Flynn, 39, a former music pastor, was taken into custody by Tipp City Police on Thursday. He was booked into the county jail on one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence, police said. Officers found the body of Flynn’s wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, around 2:30 a.m. Monday, after receiving a report of a burglary at the couple’s home in Tipp City. Dispatch logs obtained by WHIO-TV said: “Someone broke into the RP’s house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open.” Police said Ashley Flynn was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Court documents allege he used a 9mm handgun to fatally shoot his wife. During his 2013 American Idol audition for the singing competition’s 12th season, Flynn declared in an interview, “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty.” Flynn appeared in court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court set his bail at $2 million.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Mother of Murdoch Media Empire Heirs Dies at 81
MEDIA MATRIARCH
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 02.20.26 10:21AM EST 
Anna Murdoch-Mann
Anna Murdoch-Mann, second wife of Rupert Murdoch. They announced their separation April 1998. Paul Harris/Getty Images

Anna Murdoch-Mann, journalist, philanthropist, novelist, and former wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, died Tuesday, aged 81, at her home in Palm Beach, Florida. She was surrounded by family, the New York Post reported. Born Anna Torv in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1944, she emigrated to Australia at the age of nine. After her parents divorced, she raised her younger siblings before launching a reporting career at the Sydney Daily Mirror and later the Sydney Daily Telegraph. She married Rupert Murdoch in 1967 and spent 31 years at his side as he built News Corp into a global media empire. Their split in 1999 drew widespread attention. Reports at the time described the settlement as one of the largest in divorce history, with figures as high as $1.7 billion cited. Murdoch-Mann went on to author three novels and devoted much of her later life to children’s causes, including leadership roles at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Haiti’s Hospital Albert Schweitzer. In 1998, Pope John Paul II made her a Dame of the Order of St. Gregory the Great. She leaves behind her husband, Ashton dePeyster, along with her three children, Lachlan, James, and Elisabeth Murdoch, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now