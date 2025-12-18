Iconic British Fashion Designer to A-List Rockers Dies at 80

The pioneering British fashion designer Antony Price has died at the age of 80. Price was behind the signature look of music icons from David Bowie to Duran Duran, making the colorful pastel silk suits the latter wore in their video for hit single “Rio” in 1982. In a tribute on social media, Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes said of the designer, “His distinctive creations were unique and striking. Whilst he rarely received the recognition he deserved from the fashion media, his notable clientele and many other designers all knew Antony was a genius, a cut above the rest.” Price was born in Yorkshire in 1945, and moved to London in the early 1960s to study at the Royal College of Art. After dressing Mick Jagger in tight trousers for the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” tour in 1969, Price would go on to style Roxy Music (frontman Bryan Ferry called Price a “master craftsman”) and Lou Reed in the 1970s, before working with Duran Duran and his friend David Bowie in the 1980s. Jerry Hall wore a Price dress when she married Jagger. In the 1990s, Price began a working relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, and continued to dress her after she became Duchess of Cornwall and then queen. Price staged what would be his final show in London last month, collaborating with fashion brand 16Arlington. Singer Lily Allen wore a Price creation, a black velvet ‘revenge dress’ inspired by the one worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, after her divorce. Price’s cause of death has not been released.

Price (left) dressed David Bowie, seen here with wife Angie, on his Ziggy Stardust tour in 1973. Evening Standard/Getty Images