Iconic Distillery Is the Latest Casualty in Trump Trade War

Five years after his viral moment at Joe Biden’s inauguration, Bernie Sanders has recreated his iconic meme, minus the mittens. The 84-year-old Vermont senator showed up to swear in New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, in a grey puffer jacket, sitting with his arms and legs crossed, a pose that instantly transported people back to 2021. Sanders accidentally became internet royalty when a photo of him sitting alone at Biden’s inauguration, masked up and wearing chunky homemade mittens, turned into one of the biggest memes of the decade. People photoshopped Sanders into everything, from classic paintings to popular movie scenes. The mittens look inspired a range of merchandise, from t-shirts to Christmas ornaments, and raised thousands for charity through sales. Wednesday’s ceremony had the same wintry vibe as Sanders sat patiently through the proceedings before swearing in his progressive protégé. This time, he wore regular gloves instead of the famous mittens, but the signature grumpy grandpa energy was still there.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Chilly Bernie Sanders, 84, Is Back to Being a MemeCOLD BERNIE RETURNSFive years after becoming internet royalty, the Vermont senator recreated the look that launched a thousand memes.
- 2Iconic Distillery Is the Latest Casualty in Trump Trade WarBOURBON ON THE ROCKSThe tariff war hits home as Kentucky’s Bourbon Country grinds to a halt.
Shop with ScoutedGet Insurance-Covered Nutrition Therapy With Berry StreetHOME COOKED GOALSBerry Street offers at-home support from a registered dietitian for help with weight management, gut health, metabolism, eating habits, and more.
- 3Stephen Miller’s Wife Announces Pregnancy at Trump’s PartyNEW YEAR NEW BABYKatie Miller posed with her husband, resting a hand on her stomach.
- 4George Clooney Fires Back at Trump’s New Year’s Eve InsultsREVERSE MAGAThe star said he looks forward to making America great again in the 2026 midterms.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 5Pop Star Pink Hospitalized on New Year’s EveNEW YEAR HEALING“I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body,” the singer wrote.
- 6Staff Beg Sleepy Trump, 79, to Keep His Eyes OpenSTAY WITH US!The president is increasingly struggling to keep his eyes open when the cameras are rolling.
- 7Netflix Crashes as ‘Stranger Things’ Finale DropsUPSIDE DOWNAs some users tuned in to watch the episode on New Year’s Eve, they encountered technical issues.
- 8Dozens Feared Dead and Around 100 Injured in NYE Party FireMIDNIGHT INFERNOA packed holiday celebration ended in chaos after a blaze tore through a crowded bar.
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand’s biggest sale of the year.
- 9‘Heated Rivalry’ Mania Strikes CNN’s New Year’s Eve ShowBOTTOMS UPAndy Cohen was left wondering if Stephen Colbert calling himself a “bossy bottom” was part of the “Heated Rivalry” effect.
- 1041 Men Die in South Africa After Circumcision CeremoniesINITIATION NIGHTMAREThe young men reportedly suffered gangrene, sepsis, or dehydration from the procedures.
Iconic Distillery Is the Latest Casualty in Trump Trade War
Jim Beam is halting whiskey production at its historic Clermont, Kentucky, facility for most of 2026 in a major pullback that shows just how badly the bourbon business has soured. The distillery, which opened in 1935, will keep bottling what it has already made and let existing barrels age, but it won’t be producing any new bourbon, marking a complete reversal for an industry that bet big on continued growth. Export sales have tanked as a result of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, with Canadian purchases falling by as much as 85 percent during recent trade fights. The trouble is that bourbon takes years to age, so distilleries ramped up production based on previously rosy forecasts that didn’t pan out. Now they’re stuck with huge inventories of barrels in storage, and still paying fees and state taxes on whiskey nobody is buying. Jim Beam has plenty of company in its misery. AM Scott Distillery, a boutique bourbon maker in Ohio, filed for bankruptcy last week, while Brown-Forman, the maker of Jack Daniel’s, which has been around since 1866, laid off 12 percent of its workers in January 2025. Several Kentucky distillers have shut down completely, knocked out by a perfect storm of changing consumer habits and a trade war that killed overseas demand just as American sales started sliding.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
At-home behavioral therapy has become more accessible than ever before, but finding a personal nutritionist who offers virtual sessions remains less common. Berry Street is changing that with an app that lets you improve your eating habits from the comfort of your kitchen. Berry Street delivers medical nutrition therapy (not fad diets or generic coaching) paired with a dedicated dietitian who acts as your personal accountability partner.
By expanding access to insurance-covered nutrition therapy across all 50 states, the app makes it easier to work one-on-one with a registered dietitian from home—or wherever you are. That means most people qualify for $0 out-of-pocket sessions covered by their insurance. To get started, you can take this online quiz to help pinpoint the best professional to help you meet your goals.
Katie Miller rang in the New Year by announcing she is pregnant with her fourth child. The 34-year-old posted a photo on X on New Year’s Eve showing her with husband White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, 40, at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago party, resting a hand on her stomach. Katie Miller, who earlier this year served as an advisor for the now‑disbanded Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Elon Musk and is now the host of her eponymous podcast, married her husband in February 2020 at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. The couple had a daughter later that year, followed by two sons in 2022 and 2023. In August, the soon-to-be mother of four told The Washington Post that she often stays up working until 1 a.m. and gets up at 6 a.m. to care for her children. “That’s what it means to be a career-minded woman,” she said. “It means you can do it all if you choose to do it.” The Mar-a-Lago party where Miller announced her pregnancy included guests such as the president, Eric and Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and various conservative media figures.
George Clooney has fired back at Donald Trump after the president posted a nasty rant about the star actor and his wife on New Year’s Eve. Clooney, 64, told Deadline: “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.” Clooney is referring to the 2026 midterms, which are now just 11 months away—an election that early polls suggest will knock Republicans out of power in Congress, where they currently hold slim majorities in the House and Senate. Clooney’s response was much more subtle than the 79-year-old Trump’s fiery post to Truth Social. “Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France, which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump posted in part. The president added, “Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2025, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness. While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller. Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Pop star Pink spent New Year’s Eve in the hospital. On Dec. 31, the 46-year-old posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a bandage on her neck. “I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body,” the So What singer wrote in a caption, adding that she was leaving all of her “hurt” behind in 2025. “It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck,” she wrote to explain the hospital visit. Earlier this year, the Grammy winner, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, shared that she had contracted E. coli bacteria while on vacation and posted a photo of herself with an IV drip in her arm. In 2023, she postponed shows because of a respiratory infection and a sinus infection. The singer used her New Year’s Instagram post to say she is thankful that she got the “business of loving my children and helping them to follow their dreams.” Pink shares daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon with her husband, Carey Hart. “Let’s do better for ourselves and for others,” the singer wished her fans in the new year.
President Donald Trump’s staff is begging him to keep his eyes open while the cameras are rolling, an insider tells the Wall Street Journal. White House aides are reportedly “fearing the optics of his appearing to fall asleep.” If that’s the case, their fears are becoming reality, as Trump, 79, has routinely dozed off at public events in recent months—though he maintains that he is just giving his eyes a rest, not sleeping. “I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” Trump has said of shutting his eyes. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.” Critics are not buying that line. Cameras have captured Trump with his eyes closed for an extended period on multiple occasions, including at a Cabinet meeting last month. The issue has become so serious, administration officials tell the Journal that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has “urged cabinet members to shorten their presentations” so the president does not become bored and doze off. Trump has long boasted that he requires little sleep to get by. His public snoozing has not changed his habits, the Journal reports, as he still requires at least one staff member to stay up with him on Air Force One while others sleep.
The series finale of one of Netflix’s biggest shows was met with complications when it finally dropped Wednesday night. The final episode of Stranger Things aired as scheduled at 8 p.m. ET on December 31, but some users encountered an error message that read, “Something went wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.” According to Variety, the site crashed for about a minute—shorter than the outage on Nov. 26, when the platform went down for roughly five minutes after the series’ fifth season premiered, debuting with 59.6 million views and marking Netflix’s biggest-ever opening week for an English-language title. The crash prompted some fans to take to X to express their frustration. “NETFLIX CRASHED PLS LET ME IN I DO NOT HAVE NEW YEARS PLANS #StrangerThings,” one user posted. “My Netflix has crashed twice already three mins into the stranger things finale,” another wrote. While some users experienced issues on the site, others watched the highly anticipated finale, the last episode ever of the series, as it aired in more than 620 theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, an event that drew 1.1 million RSVPs, according to co-creator Ross Duffer.
Police say a packed New Year’s Eve party turned deadly after a blaze and explosion tore through a bar, leaving several dozen people feared killed and around 100 badly hurt. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. local time at Le Constellation, a nightlife spot in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, according to the BBC. Authorities have not released a confirmed death toll, though multiple officials cited in media reports put the figure at around 40, with many victims suffering severe burns that could slow identification. Investigators are examining whether party pyrotechnics or an open flame ignited the venue’s ceiling, after officials said there was no indication of an attack. Emergency crews deployed helicopters and dozens of ambulances as hospitals filled up.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.
The hit Canadian television series Heated Rivalry has not only taken over the internet, it also managed to consume CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. Hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper both mentioned the show multiple times throughout the broadcast, including during a discussion about which of them would be Ilya Rozanov, the Russian hockey sensation played by Connor Storrie, and who would be Shane Hollander, his Canadian counterpart. During an interview with singer Brandi Carlile, they asked if lesbians cared about the show. (Her answer: “It’s all I can think about.”) The undisputed highlight, however, came during their interview with Stephen Colbert. Cohen joked about Colbert’s wife, Evie, being the top in their relationship, to which Colbert fired back, “But I’m a bossy bottom.” Cooper, completely unprepared for this response, quickly lost his composure, turning to Cohen and asking, “Has Heated Rivalry made everybody insane? Is this a Heated Rivalry effect?” before adding, “If Stephen Colbert starts talking in Russian to me, I’m going to fall,“ a reference to Storrie’s Rozanov. Heated Rivalry, which aired its finale on Dec. 26, has already been renewed for a second season, which is expected to arrive in 2027.
Over three dozen young men in South Africa have died after taking part in circumcision initiation ceremonies. South African authorities reported that the men died in November and December after having their foreskins removed as part of an initiation ritual into manhood. In Xhosa, Ndebele, Sotho, and Venda ethnic groups, young men aged 16 and up are placed into initiation schools that teach them the responsibilities of adulthood. Circumcision is performed on men as part of the curriculum. 41 men died after having the procedure done with a dirty scalpel, leading to them contracting gangrene or sepsis, according to TMZ. South Africa’s Traditional Affairs Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, blamed the deaths on negligence from both the schools and parents. “There is negligence in terms of meeting health standards in some of the initiation schools. If you take your child to an initiation school, you never make a follow-up, you do not monitor, you do not go there to see whether the child does drink water, you are placing your child at risk,” he said.