Iconic Drummer Dies at 69
💔
Drummer and producer Jellybean Johnson died suddenly on Friday evening. He was 69. Johnson, whose real name was Garry George Johnson, was best known as the drummer for The Time, but also worked as a producer with artists like Janet Jackson and New Edition. Musician Sheila E. mourned Johnson’s death on Facebook, writing, “With a heavy heart💔💔💔 my dear friend Jellybean passed away a couple of hours ago. We are devastated by this news. 💔💔💔” Susannah Melvoin, vocalist for The Family, of which Johnson was also a member, posted a tribute to Instagram, writing, “I’m absolutely heartbroken! My beautiful brother Jellybean Johnson has passed. This band was and is the kind of Family that believed we all rightfully belonged together in love, music and kindness. Jellybean was the master of loving you like no brother could!” Johnson, who moved to Minneapolis as a child, was recruited to play drums for The Time by Prince, and played a crucial role in the development of the Minneapolis Sound. He would later establish the Minneapolis Sound Museum in 2022.