Iconic TV Dad Denies Attending Diddy’s Freak Off Sex Parties
‘GET A LIFE’
Reginald VelJohnson, who played beloved TV dad Carl Winslow on the 1990s sitcom Family Matters, has denied a rumor that he took part in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ freak off sex parties. Comedian Luce Cannon alleged earlier this year that he had walked in on Diddy having sex with VelJohnson, and the rumor spread on social media after radio host Charlamagne Tha God discussed it on his podcast. Now, VelJohnson has told TMZ that the story is “all bulls--t.” Approached as he left Dancing With the Stars rehearsals, he told a reporter, “I don’t know that man. I never met him before. I wish him well, though.” He added that Cannon should “get a life.” In addition to playing the beloved sitcom father for its run from 1989 to 1998, VelJohnson notably portrayed LAPD sergeant Al Powell in two Die Hard films. Diddy, the prominent rapper and producer, was recently arrested on charges carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison, which include sex trafficking, kidnapping, and arson.