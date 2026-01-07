Iconic Guitarist to Miss Several Dates on Upcoming Tour

Longtime guitarist for the Foo Fighters, Pat Smear, will miss a few dates on the band’s upcoming tour after breaking several bones in his foot. “In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s--- out of his left foot. This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. The Foo Fighters said Beck and St. Vincent/Jellyfish guitarist Jason Falkner will fill in for Smear in his absence. Smear has played with the band on and off as a full-time member since 1994. Three shows in January in Mexico, Los Angeles, and Texas appear to be the concerts impacted by Smear’s absence. The iconic rock band is going on tour this year with dozens of shows scheduled in North America and Europe.

Variety