Iconic Girl Group The Pussycat Dolls Cancels Reunion Tour Dates
The Pussycat Dolls are canceling the North American leg of their “PCD Forever” reunion tour, joining a growing number of musicians canceling tours, largely in response to poor ticket sales. In a statement shared on Monday afternoon that did not explicitly mention ticket sales, the Dolls announced that “after taking an honest look” at the North American leg of their tour, they have “made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one” of their tour dates. The group’s sole remaining North American tour date is the OUTLOUD Music Festival at West Hollywood Pride in June. In their statement, the group confirmed that their U.K. and continental European tour dates are proceeding as planned, noting that “the response has been incredible, and several shows” have already sold out. After their date at OUTLOUD, the tour will kick off in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 9. Group members participating in the tour include Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt. “We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories,” the group said in its statement. “We cannot wait to bring this reunion to Europe and make these nights unforgettable.”