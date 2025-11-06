Iconic Horror Franchise to Return After 37 Years

Leaked Documents Expose Meta Making Billions From Scam Ads
CLICK CASH
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta makes around 10 percent of its revenue from fake advertisements and blasts 15 billion bogus bulletins into users’ eyeballs per day, leaked documents reveal. Reuters reports internal documents expose Meta acknowledging its pages are laced with scams. That 10 percent equates to around $16 billion, according to a document from December 2024. Every day, users are also reportedly exposed to 15 billion “higher risk” advertisements. Advertisers are only blocked by Meta if its systems can predict with 95 percent certainty that they are fraudulent. Many, however, are detected as being suspicious but remain up. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told Reuters the documents “present a selective view that distorts Meta’s approach to fraud and scams.” He added that the 10 percent figure was “rough and overly-inclusive.” He added, “The assessment was done to validate our planned integrity investments—including in combating frauds and scams—which we did.” He said that fighting fraud is in the best interest of the company and its users. “We aggressively fight fraud and scams because people on our platforms don’t want this content, legitimate advertisers don’t want it and we don’t want it either. Over the past 18 months, we have reduced user reports of scam ads globally by 58 percent and, so far in 2025, we’ve removed more than 134 million pieces of scam ad content.”