Culture

Iconic James Bond Teases Return to New Movie

DOUBLE-OLD SEVEN

Pierce Brosnan says he’d consider suiting up as a senior citizen 007 with “bald caps [and] prosthetics”—if Denis Villeneuve comes calling.

Tom Latchem
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Pierce Brosnan
John Nacion/John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan says he is game to dust off the tux—at 72. The former 007 admitted he’d “look at it in a heartbeat” if the next Bond director, Denis Villeneuve, “had something up his sleeve,” in an interview with Radio Times. “Why not? It’s great entertainment,” the salt-and-pepper-haired Brosnan added, joking he could return as a “craggy” Bond with “bald caps [and] prosthetics.” Brosnan—who stars in Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club—fronted four Bond films from GoldenEye (1995) to Die Another Day (2002) before Daniel Craig took over in 2006. While a fifth is probably unlikely, Brosnan said he and his wife, Keely Shaye, “have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who’s going to be the next James Bond.” He added, “There are many great candidates out there, and I’m sure they’re going to make it a spectacle of delight.” Brosnan’s remarks come amid chatter over the next 007—though one rumored contender, Taron Egerton, has ruled himself out, telling Variety Australia he’s “too messy” for the role. Villeneuve’s hire was announced in June by Amazon MGM Studios.

Read it at People
Tom Latchem

Tom Latchem

Reporter

tom.latchem@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now