Iconic James Bond Teases Return to New Movie

Pierce Brosnan says he is game to dust off the tux—at 72. The former 007 admitted he’d “look at it in a heartbeat” if the next Bond director, Denis Villeneuve, “had something up his sleeve,” in an interview with Radio Times. “Why not? It’s great entertainment,” the salt-and-pepper-haired Brosnan added, joking he could return as a “craggy” Bond with “bald caps [and] prosthetics.” Brosnan—who stars in Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club—fronted four Bond films from GoldenEye (1995) to Die Another Day (2002) before Daniel Craig took over in 2006. While a fifth is probably unlikely, Brosnan said he and his wife, Keely Shaye, “have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who’s going to be the next James Bond.” He added, “There are many great candidates out there, and I’m sure they’re going to make it a spectacle of delight.” Brosnan’s remarks come amid chatter over the next 007—though one rumored contender, Taron Egerton, has ruled himself out, telling Variety Australia he’s “too messy” for the role. Villeneuve’s hire was announced in June by Amazon MGM Studios.