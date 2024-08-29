Iconic Band Is Latest to Tell Trump: Stop Playing Our Music
MAMMA MIA!
Add ABBA to the ongoing list of bands telling Donald Trump to stop playing their tunes at his campaign events. “Together with the members of ABBA, we have discovered that videos have been released where ABBA’s music/videos have been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately taken down and removed,” a Universal Music spokesperson said in a statement published by The Guardian. Their statement also clarified that they had not received “any request” to use the group’s music. The paper also reported that the Swedish pop group’s music was most recently used by the former president during a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Abba’s request comes on the heels of Celine Dion’s camp calling out Trump on Instagram for using “My Heart Will Go On” during a Montana rally. Then the estate of the late singer Isaac Hayes has gone so far as to sue Trump for his continued unauthorized use of the song “Hold On, I’m Coming,” a tune Hayes co-wrote.