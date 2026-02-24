Iconic Rapper Offers U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Alternative Invite
Acclaimed rapper and reality show star Flavor Flav extended an invitation to the U.S. women’s hockey team to celebrate their gold medal win at the Milan Winter Olympics with him after President Donald Trump ridiculed them during a phone call with the victorious U.S. men’s team. After the president invited the men to his State of the Union address on Tuesday and joked that he would also have to invite the women or risk being impeached—an invitation the women’s team declined—the Public Enemy star posted on social media, “If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.” Several brands were quick to offer their services, including StubHub, Alaska Air, Resorts World Las Vegas, Ramsay’s Kitchen, Beis, and the Palms Casino Resort. The star has a history of supporting athletes, having previously paid Olympian discus thrower Veronica Fraley’s rent, sponsored the U.S. women’s water polo team, and, most recently, sponsored the U.S. bobsled and skeleton team in Milan.