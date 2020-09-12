CHEAT SHEET
Iconic Reggae Musician Toots Hibbert Dies at 77
The iconic Jamaican reggae musician Frederick Nathaniel “Toots” Hibbert has reportedly passed away at the age of 77, according to BBC. The legendary musician, said to have invented reggae, tested for COVID-19 and was put into intensive care in the final two weeks, but his official cause of death is still unknown. In a statement, his band Toots & The Maytals said that “he passed away peacefully,” and that he was “surrounded by his family.” He died only weeks before the band's first album release in more than a decade.