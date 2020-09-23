Iconic Running Back Gale Sayers, Inspiration for ‘Brian’s Song,’ Dead at 77
HALL OF FAMER
Gale Sayers, the Chicago Bears running back who some deemed one of the best players in NFL history, has died of reported dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to The New York Times. “I never saw anyone who could be at full speed, stop on a dime and, in one step acceleration, be at top speed again,” Ernie Accorsi, former general manager of three National Football League teams, said. “I saw runs he made that if it was one-handed touch football instead of tackle they couldn’t have caught him.” Sayers’ friendship with dying teammate Brian Piccolo was the basis of the film Brian’s Song that featured Sayers’ iconic line, “I love Brian Piccolo, and I’d like all of you to love him, too.” Before he injured his knee, Sayers led the league in the 1960s with record numbers of touchdowns and yards per game. He then worked as a TV commentator, stockbroker and an athletic director.