Iconic Singer Postpones Vegas Residency After Cancer Treatment
Barry Manilow said he would postpone his scheduled residency in Las Vegas following surgery related to his lung cancer diagnosis. “I’m doing great and recovering very well after my surgery,” he wrote, but added, “With my doctor’s guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas from February 12-21.” Manilow, 82, said the move was made to focus on “healing” and to prepare for his upcoming tour, which begins at the end of February. The “Cococabana” singer shared earlier this year that he was doing “better” following his December 2025 diagnosis after he finished performing several concerts around Christmas last year. While recovering from a six-week run with bronchitis and a five-week relapse, doctors found a cancerous spot on Manilow’s lung, which needed to be removed. Tickets for Manilow’s residency will be refunded, the artist said. He is set to tour the U.S. throughout the spring, kicking off the tour in Tampa, Florida, later this month.