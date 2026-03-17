Iconic Singer-Songwriter, 86, Announces Farewell Tour
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins is calling it quits after one last tour. Collins, 86, announced the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes” Tour on her Instagram on Monday, capping off her historic career that’s lasted over six decades. The tour’s name is a reference to the famous Crosby, Stills & Nash song, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” which Stephen Stills wrote about Collins in 1969, when the two were a couple. The folk star is scheduled to perform over 40 concerts in 2026, with additional dates to be announced. Joining Collins throughout the tour are special guests Richard Thompson, Bruce Cockburn, Livingston Taylor, Elles Bailey, and the High Kings, among others to be announced later. A press release said that after she finishes the main tour, she will supplement it with the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes - Celebration Encore,” which is described as “a series of encore performances for devoted fans and new audiences alike.” Collins is set to be inducted into the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame on March 24, where she will be honored alongside Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, Muddy Waters, John Hammond, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, among others.