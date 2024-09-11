Iconic Soul Maze Singer Frankie Beverly, Famously Covered by Beyoncé, Dies at 77

Frankie Beverly—the legendary soul singer and founder of the Maze funk band, known for their 1981 hit “Before I Let Go”— has died at age 77. In a Wednesday statement released by his family, Beverly, real name Howard Stanley Beverly, was described as someone who “lived his life with pure soul.” The statement added, “This period is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.” The family further asked for “privacy and understanding,” to allow them the space and time to grieve. For her 2019 Netflix special Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, filmed at Coachella, the pop star put her own spin on “Before I Let Go” in a cover that was welcomed by fans of the song. Beverly called the cover, one of “the high points of my life.”